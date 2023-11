Open this photo in gallery: Members of the United Auto Workers union picket outside of a Ford assembly plant in Chicago on Oct. 24, 2023.JAMIE KELTER DAVIS/The New York Times News Service

The United Auto Workers union said its tentative contract deal with General Motors includes plans for investments around electric vehicles and will raise wages for thousands of U.S. hourly workers at units with lower wage tiers than at vehicle assembly operations.

The UAW released more details of its tentative 4-1/2 year deal with GM on Saturday. The tentative deal was first announced on Oct. 30.

The main economic provisions of the agreement follow the pattern set at Ford and Chrysler parent Stellantis, providing 25 per cent base wage increases for full-time workers, which could total as much as 33 per cent including newly negotiated cost-of-living allowances.

Temporary workers will have a faster path to full-time status and could see wages rise by about 50 per cent immediately. Temporary workers who convert to full-time status could more than double their hourly pay over the life of the agreement, the UAW said.

The GM agreement will move more than 7,000 UAW workers in GM component plants, service parts warehouses and what GM calls “subsystems” operations up to the higher wage levels paid to assembly plant workers.

The new contract would largely unwind a strategy the auto maker has used for years to hold down labour costs, UAW officials have said.

“We won this round,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a video address on Saturday.

Now that preliminary approvals for all three contracts are done, UAW leaders will spend the next two weeks working to win “yes” votes from rank-and-file union members at the Detroit Three.