UBS Group, Switzerland’s largest bank, has offered to buy rival Credit Suisse Group in a deal that could be announced Sunday evening, media reports say. Swiss regulators want an agreement before the markets open on Monday for fear that Credit Suisse’s alarmingly fast deterioration could trigger another selloff.

According to the Financial Times, the deal will see UBS pay up to US$1-billion for Credit Suisse, whose crisis of confidence accelerated last week when California’s Silicon Valley Bank imploded virtually overnight, shattering the nerves of bank equity and bond investors everywhere.

The deal will essentially wipe out Credit Suisse shareholders. The FT says that UBS is to pay CHF0.25 a share for Credit Suisse in the form of UBS stock, a small fraction of Credit Suisse’s Friday closing price of CHF1.86.

The takeover was propelled by the Swiss National Bank and Finma, the country’s financial services regulator. Various media outlets reported that the situation was fast-moving and fluid, suggesting that the terms of the deal could change throughout the day.

If the takeover happens, it will spell the end of more than a century and a half of independence for Credit Suisse, a firm that put Switzerland on the global banking map. Credit Suisse was a powerhouse in the frenzied takeover market in the 1980s and made it through the 2007-2008 financial crisis largely intact only to see a series of scandals put its fortunes in reverse.

Credit Suisse had been in rapid decline for months, and the outflow of clients and deposits reached critical levels in recent days. Last Wednesday, the Swiss central bank attempted to prop up Credit Suisse by providing it with an credit line worth US$54-billion while it sought a buyer. The emergency injection, however, ultimately failed to reverse the outflow or the share-price collapse.

UBS’s takeover of Credit Suisse has been rushed, leaving the fate of some of Credit Suisse’s businesses in doubt. UBS was reportedly happy to buy Credit Suisse’s profitable Swiss banking unit and the company’s global wealth- and asset-management businesses. But UBS had also made it clear that it had little desire to own Credit Suisse’s investment-banking division, which is dominated by CS First Boston (CSFB) in the United States.

CSFB’s future is now in doubt. Last year, Credit Suisse made plans to hive off the once-famous Wall Street business, which was a formidable mergers and acquisitions powerhouse under Bruce Wasserstein and Joe Perella in the 1980s, and sell it through an initial public offering by 2025. It is no longer certain that the spinoff can proceed. Credit Suisse’s investment-banking trading arms could be wound down or broken into pieces and sold off under UBS ownership.

UBS reportedly tried to exact a price for any agreement to buy Credit Suisse. It wanted the Swiss government to take on as much as US$6-billion in costs related to Credit Suisse’s current and future legal and regulatory woes.

It was not known Sunday morning whether any government backstop would be included in the final deal. Credit Suisse had CHF1.2-billion (US$1.3-billion) in legal provisions at the end of 2022 and said it was reasonable to assume another CHF1.2-billion would be added to the bill.

The company’s string of scandals, which propelled its fall from grace, has cost it a fortune in lawsuits and settlements.

Credit Suisse has been in decline since 2007, the year when its market value peaked at more than CHF100-billion. With First Boston, which was bought in 1988, at its side, the company was a force in banking, investment banking and trading. The international Financial Stability Board labels both Credit Suisse and UBS as two of the 30 “systemically important” global financial institutions, suggesting that the failure of any one of them could trigger a financial crisis. In other words, they are considered too big to fail.

Credit Suisse’s deterioration has been slow but steady – the bank remains solvent with many high-quality assets. A series of senior executives promised restructurings to refocus the bank, but were slow to do so as the costly, reputation-hobbling scandals piled up.

Among them was the U.S. tax fraud conspiracy, which saw the bank plead guilty in 2014 to having help American clients file false tax returns. Credit Suisse paid US$2.6-billion in fines and restitution. A year earlier, Credit Suisse was fined in Europe for its role in manipulating foreign exchange rates.

More recently, Credit Suisse’s role in the Mozambique “tuna bonds” scandal battered its image globally. Credit Suisse made US$1.3-billion of loans to Mozambique, partly to develop is tuna fishing industry. Some of the funds were unaccounted for and a Mozambique contractor was found to have arranged US$50-million in kickbacks to Credit Suisse bankers.

More to come