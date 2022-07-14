After the resignation of Boris Johnson, contenders lined up to be the next Conservative Party leader and British prime minister.

A first round of voting was held on July 13, and two contenders out of eight were eliminated. The remaining will move on to additional rounds of voting until two candidates remain.

Conservatives want to complete the parliamentary stage of the voting before the summer break begins on July 21. The two finalists would then spend the rest of the summer campaigning around the country. They face a runoff vote from about 180,000 Conservative Party members, with the winner to be announced on September 5.

Unlike the party’s previous two leadership campaigns (Theresa May’s frontrunner campaign in 2016 and Boris Johnson’s win in 2019) this contest is wide open. The next round of voting takes place Thursday.

Here’s a look at the six Conservative MPs vying for the leadership.

British Conservative Party Member of Parliament Rishi Sunak launches his campaign for the Conservative Party leadership.Alberto Pezzali/The Associated Press

Rishi Sunak

Age: 42

Previous role: Chancellor of the exchequer (finance minister)

What to know: Rishi Sunak was considered a rising star when he was appointed chancellor of the exchequer in 2020. He has degrees from Oxford University and Stanford, and worked at Goldman Sachs and a hedge fund before turning to politics in 2014. He won plaudits early in the pandemic for introducing a number of support programs, but he’s run into trouble lately. He and Mr. Johnson were among 83 officials who each had to pay a £50 ($77) fine for violating COVID-19 lockdown rules. Mr. Sunak also ran into controversy after his wife, Akshata Murty, who is the daughter of an Indian billionaire, disclosed that she registered as a British resident, which allowed her to save millions in taxes. He launched his campaign with a slick video highlighting his immigrant background and his devotion to family.

Leadership comments so far: In his campaign launch, Mr. Sunak said the country needed “honesty and responsibility, not fairy tales” to get through tough economic times. “It is not credible to promise lots more spending and low taxes,” he said.

First round voting: Mr. Sunak secured the most Tory votes overall, with 88 of the party’s 358 MPs casting ballot in his favour.

British Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt gestures at an event to launch her campaign to be the next Conservative leader.HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters

Penny Mordaunt

Age: 49

Current role: Trade Minister

What to know: Ms. Mordaunt has held several government posts – including serving as the U.K.’s first female defence secretary – since becoming an MP in 2010. She has a military background and is a member of the Royal Navy Reserve. She’s considered a moderate, although she was a prominent supporter of Brexit.

Leadership comments so far: Ms. Mordaunt is expected to run as the candidate who can unite all factions of the party. At her official campaign launch, she said the party had “standards and trust to restore” after the scandal-tarnished Boris Johnson years. Voters are “are fed up with us not delivering, they are fed up with unfulfilled promises and they are fed up with divisive politics,” she said.

First round voting: Ms. Mordaunt placed second, with 67 votes.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is a darling of the Conservative Party’s grassroots and has regularly topped polls of party members.TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters

Liz Truss

Age: 46

Current role: Foreign Secretary

What to know: Ms. Truss is a darling of the Conservative Party’s grassroots and has regularly topped polls of party members carried out by the website Conservative Home.

She has held several cabinet posts since first winning a seat in 2010, and is currently Foreign Secretary. Ms. Truss cut short her trip to a Group of Twenty foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia this week to return to London for campaigning. An economist by training, she is on the right wing of the party and believes strongly in the free market. Ms. Truss initially campaigned against Brexit but after the 2016 referendum said she had changed her mind.

Leadership comments so far: In a post for the Telegraph declaring her candidacy, Ms. Truss said she would “start cutting taxes from day one” if elected. She would also cut a National Insurance increase, focus on low taxes and “put the COVID debt on a longer-term footing,” she wrote.

First round voting: Ms. Truss placed third, with 50 votes.

Kemi Badenoch Kemi Badenoch is the Conservative MP for Saffron Walden, and has been an MP continuously since 8 June 2017.Chris McAndrew /UK Parliament

Kemi Badenoch

Age: 42

Previous role: Equalities minister

What to know: Elected to Parliament for the first time in 2017, Ms. Badenoch has held junior ministerial jobs, including most recently minister for equalities, but has never served in Cabinet. A former Conservative member of the London Assembly, she has also served as vice-chair of the Conservative Party. She supported leaving the European Union in the 2016 referendum.

Leadership comments so far: “The Conservative party must stand as the party for change. I have the conviction, the courage, and the clarity of thought to deliver that change, for the people of this country,” she said in a message on Twitter.

First round voting: Ms. Badenoch placed fourth, with 40 votes.

British Conservative MP and Conservative leadership candidate Tom Tugendhat speaks to the media.TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters

Tom Tugendhat

Age: 49

Current role: Mr. Tugendhat is a senior backbench MP.

What to know: Mr. Tugendhat is relatively untested because he has never served in Cabinet. A former solider and chair of Parliament’s foreign affairs committee, he has been a regular critic of Mr. Johnson. He would offer the Conservatives a clean break with previous governments.

He says he is a low-tax Conservative who did not support the rise in National Insurance, and has said fuel tax is “crippling” for many people. He voted to remain in the EU.

Leadership comments so far: In a video announcing his leadership bid on Twitter, Mr. Tugendhat said, “We need seriousness and integrity back in our government. It’s time for a clean start.”

First round voting: Mr. Tugendhat placed fifth, with 37 votes.

British Attorney General and Conservative leadership candidate Suella Braverman attends the Conservative Way Forward launch event.HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters

Suella Braverman

Age: 42

Previous role: Attorney General

What to know: As attorney general, Braverman was heavily criticized by lawyers after the government sought to break international law over post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland.

She campaigned to leave the EU and served as a junior minister in the Brexit department under previous Prime Minister Theresa May, but resigned in protest at her proposed Brexit deal, saying it did not go far enough in breaking ties with the bloc.

Leadership comments so far: “We need somebody to get Britain back on track, and I’m the candidate to do it,” Braverman wrote in a post on Twitter.

First round voting: Braverman just made the cut off, placing sixth, with 32 votes.