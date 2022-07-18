A police officer givers water to a British soldier on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace, in London, on July 18.Matt Dunham/The Associated Press

Britain is bracing for an unprecedented heat wave that’s expected to send temperatures soaring above 40 degrees this week and cause havoc for rail lines, schools and other public services. And scientists are warning that these kinds of heat waves could become the norm in the U.K. because of climate change.

The Meteorological Office, or Met, has issued its first ever red weather warning for extreme heat. Temperatures across much of central England, an area stretching from London to Manchester and York, could go as high as 43 on Tuesday.

“We hoped we wouldn’t get to this situation but for the first time ever we are forecasting greater than 40 C in the U.K.,” said Dr. Nikos Christidis, a climate scientist at the Met.

The highest temperature ever recorded in the U.K. was 38.7 on July 25, 2019, in Cambridge.

What are the health risks of extreme heat?

Several schools closed on Monday and train services across the country faced cancellations and delays after Network Rail warned that the heat wave could cause tracks to bend or buckle. Parts of the London Underground have also been affected and some hospitals cancelled surgeries because operating rooms were too hot.

Britain is just the latest European country to experience soaring temperatures this summer. Searing heat has caused hundreds of deaths and wildfires in Portugal, Spain and France. In Lousa, Portugal, the thermometer topped 46 last week, while in southwestern France thousands of people had to be evacuated from their homes because of raging forest fires. Heat alerts have been posted throughout France and Spain as temperatures stayed around 40 for days.

“Every heat wave that we are experiencing today has been made hotter and more frequent because of human-induced climate change,” said Friederike Otto, a senior lecturer in climate science at Imperial College London. “We know this now after decades and centuries of climate research.”

Dr. Otto told a press briefing on Monday that recent heat waves in Canada, the United States, India and Europe have been far more intense than in the past. “We know how greenhouse gas molecules behave. We know that there are more in the atmosphere. The atmosphere is getting warmer and that means we’re expecting to see more frequent heat waves, hotter heat waves,” she said.

People sit covering their heads from the sun after a scaled down version of the Changing of the Guard ceremony took place outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London.Matt Dunham/The Associated Press 1 of 17

A police officer givers water to a British soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London.Matt Dunham/The Associated Press 2 of 17

A person walks a dry bank of a tributary to the Dowry Reservoir close to Oldham, Britain, as the heatwave in the UK continues.Danny Lawson/The Associated Press 3 of 17

People swim in the sea as a wave breaks behind them during hot weather at Perranporth beach, Cornwall, Britain.TOM NICHOLSON/Reuters 4 of 17

A person shelters from the sun under an umbrella in the sand dunes, during hot weather at Perranporth beach, Cornwall, Britain.TOM NICHOLSON/Reuters 5 of 17

People swim in the tidal pool during hot weather at Perranporth beach, Cornwall, Britain.TOM NICHOLSON/Reuters 6 of 17

An aerial view shows people swimming outside in the sun at Hathersage Swimming Pool, west of Sheffield in northern England.OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 17

Tourists walk near the London Eye during a heatwave in London, Britain.LISI NIESNER/Reuters 8 of 17

People rest in a shady place during a heatwave as they attend the Farnborough Air Show fair in Farnborough, England.Frank Augstein/The Associated Press 9 of 17

A couple enjoys the sun on Blyth beach, Northumberland, on the north east coast of England.Owen Humphreys/The Associated Press 10 of 17

A view of a bridge, which is usually submerged, over the dried bed of Llwyn-on Reservoir during a heatwave in Wales, Britain.CARL RECINE/Reuters 11 of 17

People cool off in the water fountains by the Scoop during a heatwave, in London, Britain.MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA/Reuters 12 of 17

A man uses a newspaper as a fan whilst travelling on the Bakerloo line in central London during the heatwave.Yui Mok/The Associated Press 13 of 17

An employee stands by a gate at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, which is temporarily closed due to the hot weather as record temperatures hit the UK.Danny Lawson/The Associated Press 14 of 17

A polar bear at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster rolls in the grass as the park is temporarily closed due to the hot weather as record temperatures hit the UK.Danny Lawson/The Associated Press 15 of 17

Police horse, Zorro, drinks water from a bucket to cool down during hot weather, on Whitehall in London, Britain.JOHN SIBLEY/Reuters 16 of 17

Commuters walk under a message board warning people of disruption over extreme heat at Victoria Station in London.NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 17

Studies have shown that “the likelihood of extremely hot days in the U.K. has been increasing and will continue to do so during the course of the century,” Dr. Christidis said. He added that “the chances of seeing 40 C days in the U.K. could be as much as 10 times more likely in the current climate than under a natural climate unaffected by human influence.”

Hannah Cloke, a natural hazards researcher at the University of Reading, said that while temperatures across the U.K. are expected to cool later this week, the heat is likely to return. “I think that there is a strong risk of further heat waves across the world for the rest of the summer,” she said. “For Europe and the U.K. that’s pretty concerning.”

She and other scientists said the public doesn’t appreciate how deadly rising temperatures can be. “When we talk about heat waves they are really silent killers. I think that the scale of mortality is just not very well appreciated,” she said. “Severe heat waves will get worse so we can no longer tolerate poor design in our buildings and our cities. We need to think about shading, trees, public cooling spaces.”

Eunice Lo, climate scientist at the University of Bristol, told the briefing that over the past 10 years heat waves have been responsible for 2,000 extra deaths each year. “We definitely need to be aware of extreme heat,” she said.

But getting the public to equate heat waves with climate change is a challenge, said Mike Tipton, a professor of human and applied physiology at the University of Portsmouth. Hot weather is often just regarded as a fact of life in summer and people often point to previous heat waves, he said. “Part of the problem is that climate change is still regarded as a problem for the future. The problem is, it isn’t for the future, it’s for the here and now.”

The British government has been scrambling to respond to the weather warning. That’s partly because the governing Conservative Party is tied up in a race to find a successor to Boris Johnson, who has resigned as leader. Mr. Johnson is staying on as Prime Minister until a successor is chosen on Sept. 5 and he has appointed an interim cabinet.

