 Skip to main content

World U.K. police free 2 suspects in Gatwick travel chaos caused by drones

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

U.K. police free 2 suspects in Gatwick travel chaos caused by drones

Gregory Katz
London
The Associated Press
Comments

British police on Sunday freed two people who been arrested in connection with the drone incursions at London’s Gatwick Airport, saying they were no longer suspects. The move left the public with no answers about who had disrupted the holiday travel plans of tens of thousands of people.

Sussex police said Sunday that a 47-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman who were arrested late Friday had cooperated with police. They both live in Crawley, a town that is a five-minute drive from Gatwick, Britain’s second-busiest airport.

Flights to and from Gatwick were operating normally Sunday on a heavy day for airline travel, airport authorities reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Days of disruptions at Gatwick began Wednesday night when drones were seen over the airfield. Airport authorities consider drones a menace because they could damage a plane in flight or be sucked into a plane’s engine, causing a deadly crash.

Police say Gatwick Airport has offered a US$63,000 reward through Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the fugitive drone operators.

The release of the two people from Crawley means the culprit or culprits behind the drone invasions are still at large. Police say the motive for the drone incursion is not yet known but they do not believe it is “terror-related.”

Sussex Chief Detective Jason Tingley said he’s satisfied the two are no longer suspects.

“We ask for the public’s continued support by reporting anything suspicious, contacting us with any information in relation to the drone incidents at Gatwick,” he said.

Tingley said police did not identify the suspects but The Mail on Sunday named them and published a front-page photo of them with the headline, “Are These the Morons Who Ruined Christmas?”

British military personnel and equipment are now being deployed at Gatwick, which handles 43 million passengers a year, to buttress police in an effort to deter drone use and to react quickly if another drone is spotted.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials have not disclosed the technology being used to keep the airfield free of drones.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers