People dismount from a train at King's Cross station, in London, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Tens of thousands of railway workers walked off the job in Britain on Tuesday, bringing the train network to a crawl in the country's biggest transit strike for three decades.Alberto Pezzali/The Associated Press

They walked, cycled, stood in long lines for buses, tried to flag down cabs and fought traffic jams in their cars.

Millions of people across Britain had to find alternative ways of commuting on Tuesday after more than 40,000 rail workers walked off the job, shutting down the London Underground and virtually the entire rail network across England, Wales and Scotland.

The strikes are the largest to hit Britain’s rail system in more than 30 years and they marked the start of what is expected to be weeks of labour unrest. Two more one-day strikes are planned this week on the rail network and more job action is expected throughout the summer.

The labour dispute centres largely around wages as unions begin to press for pay raises to match the soaring cost of living. Inflation is running at 9 per cent in the U.K. and the Bank of England has forecast that it will jump above 11 per cent by October.

“We are very sorry for the disruption, we don’t want to do that,” said Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers which led Tuesday’s strike. “We want a resolution, but many in the public, like us, are suffering from rampant austerity. The British worker needs a pay rise and job security. If the government doesn’t change direction, I believe more strike action is inevitable.”

Britain facing biggest rail strike in 30 years as unions demand higher wages

Streets and sidewalks were packed in London on Tuesday as people scrambled to get around without the Underground and most commuter trains. Long lines formed at bus stops and the roads were filled with cyclists, cars and scooters.

Jason Wang still had hopes of catching a train to Liverpool. “They said it’s reduced service so we’re hoping we can get there,” he said as he stood at a bus stop on Oxford Street with his wife and daughter. They’d been waiting about 30 minutes for a bus to Euston station and they had no idea if any trains would still be leaving once they got there. Mr. Wang said he also planned to take another train trip on Wednesday from Liverpool but that trip now looked questionable. “We’ll see,” he said with a smile.

Yvonne Harvey, who works for the National Health Service as a nurse, had to scrap the COVID-19 vaccination appointments she had planned for Tuesday. She’s part of a team that travels across London vaccinating people who are housebound. While she had some sympathy for the rail workers, “obviously nurses have got to get to work,” she said as she walked along the street. “We use the Underground a lot.”

Network Rail, which owns and maintains rail lines, has argued that it can’t afford large wage increases because the rail service has yet to recover from the pandemic. Passenger traffic is 25 per cent below prepandemic levels and rail operators fear that as more people continue to work from home, revenues will fall further.

Rail companies have also been trying to cut costs and increase the use of technology which unions fear will lead to massive job losses. “We are so archaic in our industry,” Andrew Haines, the chief executive of Network Rail said Tuesday.

The RMT had been seeking a 7 per cent wage hike, while Network Rail offered 2 per cent plus a further 1 per cent tied to productivity gains.

Network Rail is a public-sector body that operates independently from government but it receives substantial taxpayer support. During the pandemic, the government kicked in around £16-billion ($21.9-billion) to keep the rail network afloat. Train services are provided by separate companies which bid for contracts on routes. They pay Network Rail a fee to use the rail lines but revenues have been falling because of the pandemic.

The government has sided with Network Rail and called the RMT strike a “stunt”. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Tuesday that legislation will be introduced that will make it easier for Network Rail and other companies to hire replacement workers.

“I can see what’s happening here,” Mr. Shapps told LBC radio. Mr. Lynch “says he is nostalgic for the days of union powers and he’s determined to turn himself back into one of those 1970s union barons.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on both sides to return to bargaining but he also backed the industry’s modernization plans. “We need, I’m afraid, everybody, and I say this to the country as a whole, we need to get ready to stay the course,” Mr. Johnson said Tuesday. “To stay the course, because these reforms, these improvements in the way we run our railways are in the interests of the travelling public.”

Back on Oxford Street, Tre Crossfield spent the morning handing out leaflets and trying to argue the RMT’s case to commuters. Mr. Crossfield has been working for the Underground for seven years and he said the strike was necessary to protect jobs.

“There are people who do pass and they are not happy with the situation,” he said. “We do know the Underground strike is going to affect normal working people. But if we don’t strike a balance and let the government and management know what the problems are, them reducing staff doesn’t help the situation.”

While the streets and roads were busy, many stores and restaurants were empty as people largely avoided lingering downtown. A normally packed coffee shop near Trafalgar Square was less than half full Tuesday morning and many shops around the square had few patrons.

“For us it just feels disastrous,” said John Kelly, who owns a coffee shop at Farncombe train station in Surrey. Mr. Kelly told the BBC that “70 per cent of our business is from commuters. If we haven’t got that, we’re just standing around making coffee for ourselves and twiddling our thumbs.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.