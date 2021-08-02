 Skip to main content
U.K. summons Iranian ambassador over oil tanker attack

LONDON
The Associated Press
Britain summoned Iran’s ambassador to the Foreign Office on Monday after an attack on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman.

James Cleverly, the minister for the Middle East, summoned Mohsen Baharvand in response to the attack on MV Mercer Street on Thursday, which killed a British national and Romanian.

“Minister Cleverly reiterated that Iran must immediately cease actions that risk international peace and security, and reinforced that vessels must be allowed to navigate freely in accordance with international law,” the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office said in a statement.

The United States, the U.K. and Israel have alleged that Iran carried out the fatal drone strike on the oil tanker, though Tehran denied involvement in the attack.

Calling it a “unlawful and callous attack,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Sunday that his country and its allies planned a co-ordinated response.

The strike on the Mercer Street marked the first-known fatal attack after years of assaults on commercial shipping in the region linked to tensions with Iran over its tattered nuclear deal.

