British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has bowed to public pressure and announced plans to take the unusual step of introducing legislation that will overturn the convictions of hundreds of former Post Office branch managers.

Mr. Sunak has been facing an outcry over a scandal that has plagued the Post Office for more than 20 years. The outrage began last week after the airing of a popular television show, Mr. Bates vs The Post Office, which told the story of more than 700 managers of Post Office outlets who were convicted between 1999 and 2015 for theft, fraud or false accounting over issues caused by the company’s accounting software, known as Horizon.

As a government-owned entity, the Post Office has the power to instigate prosecutions and officials vigorously went after the managers, known as sub-postmasters. The Post Office refused to accept that the Horizon system was to blame despite sub-postmasters reporting repeated problems with the software. Finally, in 2019, a High Court judge ruled that Horizon had numerous flaws and it chastised Post Office officials for their denials and aggressive tactics.

Overturning the convictions has been a painstaking process and so far only 95 sub-postmasters have been exonerated by the appeal courts. Just 30 have received compensation under a scheme set up by the Post Office and the government.

On Wednesday, Mr. Sunak said the government would circumvent the appeal process and introduce a proposed law that will overturn all of the convictions and speed up the compensation process. Mr. Sunak also announced a payment of £75,000 each to a group of hundreds of sub-postmasters who filed a civil lawsuit and were not part of the compensation program.

“This is one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in our nation’s history. People who worked hard to serve their communities had their lives and their reputations destroyed through absolutely no fault of their own,” Mr. Sunak told the House of Commons. “The victims must get justice and compensation.”

Kevin Hollinrake, the cabinet minister responsible for the Post Office, acknowledged that the sweeping legislation was controversial and could be seen as an improper interference by parliament in the judicial system. “I am sure that this will attract some critics,” Mr. Hollinrake told the House of Commons on Wednesday. “We saw this as the lesser of two evils.”

He added that the proposed bill could create another form of injustice because it wasn’t clear that all of those who were convicted were innocent.

“We have been faced with a dilemma,” he said. “Either accept the present problem of many people carrying the unjustified conviction, or accept that an unknown number of people who have genuinely stolen from their Post Office will be exonerated or perhaps even compensated.”

He added that the government “recognizes that this is an exceptional step, but these are exceptional circumstances.”

All those who are exonerated and who receive compensation will have to sign a statement saying to the effect that they did not commit the crimes for which they had been convicted. Anyone found later to have been untruthful could be charged with fraud. “I do not pretend to the House that this is a fool-proof device, but it is a proportionate one which respects the ordeal which these people have already suffered.”