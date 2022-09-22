Ukrainian soldiers released in a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine hold the Ukrainian flag close to Chernihiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.The Associated Press

Ukraine announced a high-profile prisoner swap early Thursday that was the culmination of months of efforts to free many of the Ukrainian fighters who defended a steel plant in Mariupol during a long Russian siege. In exchange, Ukraine gave up a prominent ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and 55 other prisoners.

President Volodymr Zelensky said his government had won freedom from Russian custody for 215 Ukrainian and foreign citizens, with the help of Turkish and Saudi mediation efforts. He said many were soldiers and officers who had faced the death penalty in Russian-occupied territory.

Russian officials didn’t immediately confirm or otherwise comment on what appeared to be the biggest prisoner swap during the nearly seven-month war.

Of the total, 200 Ukrainians were exchanged for just one man — pro-Russian opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk, who is Ukrainian. The 68-year-old oligarch escaped from house arrest in Ukraine several days before Russia’s invasion Feb. 24 but was recaptured in April. He faced up to life in prison on charges of treason and aiding and abetting a terrorist organization for mediating coal purchases for the separatist, Russia-backed Donetsk republic in eastern Ukraine.

Medvedchuk came to know Putin while serving as chief of staff for former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma. The Russian leader is the godfather of Medvedchuk’s daughter. His detention sparked a heated exchange between officials in Moscow and Kyiv.

Medvedchuk is the head of the political council of Ukraine’s pro-Russian Opposition Platform-For Life party, the largest opposition group in Ukraine’s parliament. The Ukrainian government has suspended the party’s activity; Putin has repeatedly spoken about Medvedchuk as a victim of political repression.

“It is not a pity to give up Medvedchuk for real warriors,” Zelensky said in his nightly video speech. “He has passed all the investigative actions provided by law. Ukraine has received from him everything necessary to establish the truth in the framework of criminal proceedings.”

In another swap, Ukraine gained the release of five commanders who led Ukraine’s defense of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol in exchange for 55 Russian prisoners it was holding, Zelensky said.

More than 2,000 defenders, many in the Azov Regiment, marched out of the Azovstal steel plant’s twisted wreckage into Russian captivity in mid-May, ending a nearly three-month siege of the port city of Mariupol.

Zelensky said the five leaders, including Azov Regiment commanders Denys Prokopenko and Svyatoslav Palamar, are in Turkey, where they will remain as part of the deal “in complete safety” until the end of the war, under the protection of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The complex prisoner swap also brought the release of 10 foreigners, including five British nationals and two U.S. military veterans, who had fought with Ukrainian forces. They were released by Russian-backed separatists as part of an exchange mediated by Saudi Arabia, U.S. and Saudi officials said.

A video on the BBC news website Thursday showed two of the released British men, Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, speaking inside a plane.

“We just want to let everyone know that we’re now out of the danger zone and we’re on our way home to our families,” Aslin said in the video, as Pinner added: “By the skin of our teeth.”

The BBC reported that the two men, along with a third British detainee, John Harding, have arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It said they appeared to be accompanied by a group of Saudi officials.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the exchanges, calling them “no small feat,” but adding that “much more remains to be done to ease the suffering caused by the war in Ukraine,” his spokesman said. The U.N. chief reiterates the need to respect international law on the treatment of prisoners and will continue to support further prisoner exchanges, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The exchanges drew angry comments from some nationalist commentators in Russia. Igor Strelkov, a Russian officer who led the Moscow-backed separatists in the Donbas when a conflict there erupted in 2014, described the swap as an act of treason, saying that “it’s worse than a crime, worsen than a mistake, it’s just sheer stupidity or sabotage.”

RUSSIANS PROTEST MOBILIZATION

Russia pushed ahead on Thursday with its biggest conscription since World War Two while Ukraine demanded “just punishment” for a seven-month-old invasion sending shock waves around the world.

President Vladimir Putin’s order to mobilize another 300,000 Russians to fight signaled a major escalation of a war that has already killed thousands, displaced millions, pulverized cities, damaged the global economy and revived Cold War confrontation.

The conscription campaign may be the riskiest domestic move of Putin’s two decades in power, after Kremlin promises that it would not happen and a string of battlefield failures in Ukraine.

Monitoring group OVD-Info said nearly 1,400 people in 38 Russian cities were detained in anti-war protests on Wednesday. Independent news outlets said some of those arrested were served summons to report to military enlistment offices on Thursday, the first full day of conscription.

Flights out of Russia sold out after Putin’s announcement.

“Every normal person is (concerned), it’s horrible,” said one man, identifying himself only as Sergey, disembarking in Belgrade after a flight from Moscow. “It is ok to be afraid of the war and such things.”

Ukraine urged the United Nations to create a special tribunal and strip Moscow of its U.N. Security Council veto power as a diplomatic showdown loomed on Thursday in New York.

“A crime has been committed against Ukraine, and we demand just punishment,” President Volodymyr Zelensky told world leaders at the annual U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday.

The Security Council has been unable to take meaningful action on Ukraine because Russia is a permanent veto-wielding member along with the United States, France, Britain and China.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will face his Ukrainian and Western counterparts when U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan brief the 15-member council later on Thursday.

MISSILE STRIKES

On the ground, Russia’s military fired nine missiles on the city of Zaporizhzhia, hitting a hotel in the city center and a power station, said regional governor Oleksandr Starukh.

At least one person was killed with others trapped under rubble, he said. The city of Zaporizhzhia is about 50 km from the nuclear power plant of the same name.

Ukraine’s armed forces said Russia had in the last 24 hours launched eight missile and 16 air strikes and fired 115 anti-aircraft missiles at military and civilian targets, mostly in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk areas in the south and east respectively.

Putin says Russia is carrying out “special military operation” to demilitarize neighboring Ukraine and rid it of dangerous nationalists. Kyiv and the West call it an imperialist land grab aimed at reconquering a country that shook off Russian domination with the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of war crimes in Ukraine. Moscow denies targeting civilians and describes accusations of abuses as a smear campaign by Western powers intent on destroying a resurgent Russia.

Putin also announced moves to annex four Ukrainian provinces - about 15% of Ukrainian territory - and threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia, declaring: “It’s not a bluff.”

Pro-Russian figures proclaimed referendums for Sept. 23-27 in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces.

Western leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, have assailed Putin this week as “reckless” and desperate due to a successful Ukraine counter-offensive in recent days.

Ukraine extended its hold on recaptured northeastern territory earlier this week as troops marched farther into areas abandoned by Russia, paving the way for a potential assault on occupation forces in the Donbas industrial heartland.

Russia and Ukraine carried out an unexpected prisoner swap on Wednesday, the largest since the war began and involving almost 300 people, including 10 foreigners and the commanders who led a prolonged Ukrainian defense of Mariupol earlier this year.

Uzbekistan’s state prosecutors warned citizens against joining foreign armies after Russia offered fast-track citizenship to those who sign up and Ukraine said it had captured Uzbeks fighting alongside Russians.

Hundreds of thousands of Uzbeks live in or regularly travel to Russia to find work and provide for their families at home.

On the Moscow metro, men could be seen studying call-up papers. “You always feel worried at moments like these. Because you have a wife and kids and you think about it,” one resident told Reuters.

With files from Reuters

