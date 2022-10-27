Local residents gathered to receive a humanitarian aid in the settlement of Borova, recently retaken by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine on Oct. 7, 2022.STRINGER/Reuters

The first place Oleksandr Tertyshnyi headed when the Ukrainian army recaptured the village of Borova on Oct. 3 was the main square.

By the time he got there, Ukrainian soldiers had already raised a flag, and dozens of villagers had started covering Russian signs with blue and yellow paint, the national colours of Ukraine.

“It was unbelievable,” said Mr. Tertyshnyi, who is Borova’s mayor. “Everyone was so happy.”

Borova is among a string of formerly Russian-occupied towns and villages east of the city of Kharkiv that the Ukrainian army swept through during a lightning-fast counteroffensive, beginning in early September. Ukraine’s troops have managed to push Russian forces out of more than 500 settlements and 12,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory.

But, as the initial euphoria over the military’s success fades, people in villages like Borova are facing a harsh reality: Their destroyed communities now need to be rebuilt. They also have to find ways to heal the emotional scars left by five months of occupation and bridge the bitter divide between those who stuck it out and those who fled.

Borova was once home to 16,000 people who earned their livings mainly by growing sunflowers and other crops. A local bread factory provided additional employment. Many residents passed the time by fishing in the Oskil River, which runs through town. But the occupation – which stretched from April to October – ravaged the village.

While Borova was spared the kind of intense shelling that flattened other towns in the area, many homes have been badly damaged, along with local infrastructure.

There’s no electricity, and the village’s three bridges have been destroyed, forcing residents to make long journeys to get across the river. Gas lines, water pipes and the village’s central heating system appear to be in decent shape. But without power it’s almost impossible to determine whether anything is fully functional.

Town officials have been using generators to get water running into homes every two days, and there’s a collection point where people can fill up jugs. The local gas station was knocked out, meaning gasoline has to be trucked in. The village sports hall has been turned into a depot for donated clothing and hygiene kits.

“Of course we have a lot of problems,” Mr. Tertyshnyi said as he sat in a tiny office in the sports hall.

Another major concern is landmines. The Russians scattered mines throughout the surrounding fields, and emergency crews have only just begun the painstaking process of tracking them down. Last week they found 13 mines at the local power station and six more near the cemetery.

And then there are the corpses. So far police have found two dead soldiers whose bodies show signs of torture.

They are among the 735 bodies that have been discovered in mass graves across the Kharkiv region since the counteroffensive began. Of the total, 572 were civilians, including 20 children. Many of the dead had been shot in their heads or tortured, said Volodymyr Tymoshko, the National Police chief for the region. “Our work is not finished,” Mr. Tymoshko said. “Every day we are finding more and more people.”

As Borova slowly begins to come back to life, animosity toward the mayor and others is building. Mr. Tertyshnyi left for the city of Kharkiv shortly before the Russian army took over, and his return has not been welcomed by everyone.

“He should have stayed,” said Liudmyla Shevelov, who never left the small house she and her husband share in the village. They refused to co-operate with the Russians, who regularly searched their house and took their phones. Ms. Shevelov, who is vice-principal at the local school, also wouldn’t agree to teach the Russian curriculum. She felt abandoned by the mayor. “He should have stood up to the Russians,” she said.

Men cross a makeshift bridge next to a destroyed road bridge on Oct. 17, 2022 in Borova, Kharkiv oblast, Ukraine.Carl Court/Getty Images

Svitlana Lykhnytskyi feels the same. She and her husband, Serhii, also didn’t leave their home. They believe the mayor should have set an example. Ms. Lykhnytskyi said the town has been divided between those who stayed and those who didn’t. “Those who left say we were collaborators,” she said. “Those who stayed believe we are patriots.” She added that she wasn’t sure if the two sides would ever come together.

Mr. Tertyshnyi has heard the complaints. He said he had little choice but to leave, because the regional governor had ordered him out. And if he’d stayed, he added, he would either have been arrested by the Russians or forced to collaborate. He’s hoping that, once electricity and other services are fully restored, Borova will feel like a community again.

But the mayor acknowledged that process could take years. For now, the war remains all too real for many people in town. The front line is only 20 kilometres away, and military vehicles regularly rumble along the muddy roads. This week, a pair of new tanks were being unloaded from trucks outside Borova.

Liliia Lukomska burst into tears at the thought of what’s going on at the front. She came to Borova last week with her husband and her 84-year-old father from Pershotravneve, a hamlet just two kilometres from the fighting. They’re staying in a house that was offered to them by a friend, and they’ve been making harrowing trips back and forth in their tiny Lada to pick up clothes. Soldiers tell them when it’s safe to drive into town, but even then they have to dodge intermittent shelling.

“Never could you have told me that we would live through something like this,” Ms. Lukomska said, wiping away tears. “It’s very scary.”