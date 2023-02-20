U.S. President Joe Biden, centre, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Olena Zelenska at Mariinsky Palace during an unannounced visit in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 20, 2023.POOL/The Associated Press

U.S. President Joe Biden paid a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, standing alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to declare “Ukraine stands, democracy stands” nearly a year after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of this country.

Mr. Biden also promised an additional US$500-million in military aid, which the White House said would be delivered in the form of “critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments.” Mr. Biden also promised additional sanctions targeting the Russian economy.

U.S. and Western military support has been crucial to Ukraine’s war effort throughout the past year. U.S. and British-donated anti-tank weapons were critical in the early battle for Kyiv, which saw the Russian military eventually forced to withdraw from positions around the capital. Long-range rocket and artillery systems later helped Ukrainian troops push Russian forces out of the eastern region of Kharkiv, as well as the southern city of Kherson. Now, with Russia believed to be preparing a large-scale spring offensive, Ukraine has been promised NATO-standard battle tanks, and is also asking for modern fighter jets to defend its skies.

“Putin thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. I don’t think he’s thinking that now. He’s just been plain wrong,” Mr. Biden said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “One year later, the evidence is right here in this room. We stand here together.”

Mr. Biden acknowledged Ukraine has suffered enormously over the past 12 months. Tens of thousands of people have died, millions have been driven from their homes, and Russia – despite a series of recent setbacks – still controls about 15 per cent Ukrainian territory. “The cost that Ukraine has had to pay is extraordinarily high. Sacrifices have been far too great. We know that there will be difficult days and weeks and years ahead,” he said. “But Russia’s aim was to wipe Ukraine off the map. Putin’s war of conquest is failing.”

Earlier, air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv and across Ukraine as Mr. Biden and Mr. Zelensky took a brief walking tour of the capital. They moved under heavy security past the onion-domed St. Michael’s Cathedral, pausing to view a mural on its outer wall that bears the faces of some of the thousands of Ukrainians who have died fighting to defend the country’s independence from Russia.

The alarm was reportedly prompted by a Russian warplane taking off from an airfield in neighbouring Belarus, though no launches or explosions followed. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said later that the White House had notified Moscow ahead of Mr. Biden’s trip.

Mr. Biden’s secretive journey – his official schedule for this week said only that he was supposed to arrive in Poland on Tuesday for talks with Polish President Andrezj Duda – came four days before the Feb. 24 anniversary of the start of the war. Mr. Biden’s optimistic message about Ukraine’s future will almost certainly be starkly at odds with a major speech that Mr. Putin is expected to deliver tomorrow. Mr. Putin, who last year claimed to have annexed four Ukrainian regions – in addition to Crimea, which Russia illegally seized in 2014 – is expected to lay out new aims for his troops as the war enters its second year. Russian troops currently control only parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions that Mr. Putin says are now part of the Russian Federation.

Tatiana Stanovaya, an expert on Russian politics at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, wrote on her Telegram channel that Mr. Biden’s visit to Kyiv will be interpreted by the Kremlin “as further proof that the U.S. has finally bet on Russia’s strategic defeat in the war, and that the war itself has irrevocably turned into a war between Russia and the West.”

Ms. Stanovaya said that Mr. Putin’s speech “was already expected to be very hawkish, aimed at a demonstrative break with the West.” Now, she said, “there may be additional edits to toughen the rhetoric further.”

Mr. Zelensky, however, was openly delighted to host Mr. Biden, the first U.S. President to visit Ukraine since George W. Bush travelled to Kyiv in 2008. “This will be remembered eternally,” Mr. Zelensky said of Mr. Biden’s decision to visit Ukraine in wartime.

Mr. Zelensky said the two leaders had discussed “the question of long-range weapons, and weapons which could be supplied which has hitherto not been supplied.” Mr. Zelensky added: “This conversation brings us closer to the victory.”

In Kramatorsk, the administrative capital of the frontline Donetsk region, Mayor Oleksandr Goncharenko called Mr. Biden’s visit surprising – “because it’s dangerous for him” – but said it was “important to show to the whole world, first of all to the Russian people and President Putin, that Biden supports Ukraine.” As air raid sirens blared in Kramatorsk throughout Monday, Mr. Goncharenko chuckled at the idea that Mr. Biden should also have visited his city.

The Donetsk area has been the war’s main battlefield in recent months, with Russian troops laying a bloody months-long siege to the city of Bakhmut, which is about 50 kilometres east of Kramatorsk. Russia has incrementally advanced into the outskirts of Bakhmut in recent weeks while also escalating attacks along other parts of the frontline.

Mr. Goncharenko said his message to Mr. Biden would align with Mr. Zelensky’s. “Please give us more weapons, because otherwise it’s not possible to hold the frontline in Bakhmut, or to think about pushing back Russian troops,” he said. “A lot of things will depend on the next developments of the situation in Bakhmut.”