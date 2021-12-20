Former Ukrainian president and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko speaks at the party's headquarters after Ukraine's parliamentary election on July 21, 2019, in Kyev.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Ukrainian authorities placed former president Petro Poroshenko under formal investigation for high treason on Monday, accusing him of financial links to the Russian-backed militia that controls the country’s breakaway Donbas region.

In an announcement on its website, the State Bureau of Investigation said Mr. Poroshenko was accused of treason and of “aiding the activities of a terrorist organization.”

The case revolves around the sale of about $71-million worth of coal that was allegedly purchased by Mr. Poroshenko’s government from the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic, the self-declared authorities in the breakaway region. Backed by Moscow, the DPR and LPR declared independence from Kyiv in 2014, starting a war that has killed more than 13,000 people.

The charges, which come amid the threat of a wider Russian invasion of Ukraine, were immediately dismissed by Mr. Poroshenko’s allies as a trumped-up attack on the main political rival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

