A woman walks out of the Svyato-Troitsky church during the Orthodox Easter service in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of the country.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters

The sun came out as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in the capital, Kyiv, on Sunday with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them in places like Mariupol.

St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral in Kyiv was ringed by hundreds of worshippers with baskets to be blessed. Inside, a woman clutched the arm of a soldier, turning briefly to kiss his elbow. Other soldiers prayed, holding handfuls of candles, then crossed themselves. An older woman slowly made her way through the crowd and stands of flickering candles. One young woman held daffodils.

Outside the cathedral, a soldier who gave only his first name, Mykhailo, used his helmet as an Easter basket. He said he didn’t have another.

“I hope I’ll only have to use the helmet for this,” he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky at a service elsewhere in Kyiv urged Ukrainians not to let anger at the war overwhelm them.

“All of us believe our sunrise will come soon,” he said.

A priest blesses people who fled the war in Ukraine during the Easter Sunday procession outside the Orthodox church of the Assumption in Krakow, Poland.Omar Marques/Getty Images 1 of 18

A woman prays during Easter church service at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv on Sunday, two months since the start of Russia's invasion.Alexey Furman/Getty Images 2 of 18

People who fled the war in Ukraine wait for a priest to bless their food baskets outside the Orthodox church of the Assumption in Krakow, Poland, on Easter Sunday.Omar Marques/Getty Images 3 of 18

Local residents attend an Orthodox Easter service next to The Nativity of the Holy Virgin Church damaged by shelling during Russia's invasion in the village of Peremoha, Ukraine, on Sunday.STRINGER/Reuters 4 of 18

A woman and child attend an Easter church service at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday.Alexey Furman/Getty Images 5 of 18

A Ukrainian serviceman uses his helmet as a food basket during an Easter Sunday ceremony outside the Volodymysky Cathedral, in Kyiv, Ukraine.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 6 of 18

People attend a service at the Volodymysky Cathedral during Easter celebration in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday.Efrem Lukatsky/The Associated Press 7 of 18

A group of Ukrainian refugees enjoy a traditional Easter breakfast at a shelter in a mathematics school in Lviv, Ukraine, on Sunday.Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe 8 of 18

A Ukrainian woman attends the Easter Service at the Church of Fener Orthodox Patriarchate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday.BURAK KARA/Getty Images 9 of 18

People take part in an Easter Sunday service at a church in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, amid the war in Ukraine.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 10 of 18

A priest blesses people who fled the war in Ukraine during an Easter Sunday procession in Krakow, Poland. The local Orthodox Church is now struggling to host as many devotees as it can.Omar Marques/Getty Images 11 of 18

People who fled the war in Ukraine watch the Easter Sunday mass from a screen at the Orthodox church of the Assumption in Krakow, Poland.Omar Marques/Getty Images 12 of 18

Worshippers light candles at the Saint Volodymyr's Cathedral during Orthodox Eastern celebrations in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday. Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter with prayers for those fighting on the front lines of the war.Francisco Seco/The Associated Press 13 of 18

Priests perform blessings for Orthodox Easter outside a war-damaged church in Irpin, Ukraine, on Sunday.John Moore/Getty Images 14 of 18

Women sing at an Orthodox Easter ceremony at the Church of St. Andrew in Bucha, Ukraine, on Sunday. The church was the site of mass graves of people killed during the Russian occupation of the town.John Moore/Getty Images 15 of 18

Ukrainian soldiers pray inside an Orthodox Church during Easter in Slovyansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Sunday.JORGE SILVA/Reuters 16 of 18

An Orthodox priest sprinkles holy water on attendees during an Orthodox Easter service outside the Volodymysky Cathedral in Kyiv on Sunday.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 17 of 18

Yulia Kolius, 44, and her husband Yevgen Kolius hold candles as they wait for a priest to bless traditional Easter food baskets in the yard of St. Andrew's church in Bucha, Ukraine, on Sunday.ZOHRA BENSEMRA/Reuters 18 of 18

The spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians called for the opening of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, saying a “human tragedy” was unfolding in the country.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I spoke Saturday night in Istanbul during midnight Mass. He is considered first among equals among Eastern Orthodox patriarchs, which gives him prominence but not the power of a Catholic pope.

With the Orthodox church split by the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, some worshippers hoped the holy day could inspire gestures of peacemaking. “The church can help,” said one man who gave only his first name, Serhii, as he came to a church in Kyiv under the Moscow Patriarchate.

He and others brought baskets to be blessed by priests for Easter, with flicks of a brush sprinkling holy water over offerings of home-dyed eggs, lighted candles and even bottles of Jack Daniel’s.

Residents of rural villages battered by the war approached the holiday with some defiance.

“We’ll celebrate Easter no matter what, no matter much horror,” said Kateryna Lazarenko, 68, in the northern village of Ivanivka outside Chernihiv, where ruined Russian tanks still littered the roads.

“How do I feel? Very nervous, everyone is nervous,” said another resident, Olena Koptyl, as she prepared her Easter bread. “The Easter holiday doesn’t bring any joy. I’m crying a lot. We cannot forget how we lived.” She and 12 others spent a month sheltering from Russian soldiers in the basement of her home before the soldiers withdrew.

In eastern Ukraine, the scene of Russia’s latest offensive, worshippers expressed unease along with hope for negotiations.

“God will make them understand and they will reach an agreement, because this should be stopped,” said Aleksandra Papravkina in Bakhmut. “Otherwise, Ukraine will not exist.”

Ukraine, meanwhile, prepared for the first high-level U.S. trip to Kyiv since before the war began on Feb. 24 after Zelensky announced he would meet in Kyiv on Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Zelensky in a news conference Saturday night gave few details but said he expected results – “not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons.”

Pope Francis renewed his call for an Easter truce. Without naming the aggressors, Francis urged them to “stop the attack to help the suffering of the exhausted people.”

