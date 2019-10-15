 Skip to main content

World

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Ukraine peace plan in limbo after another round of inconclusive talks

MINSK, Belarus
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In this April 20, 2019, file photo, a Ukrainian serviceman guards a position in Marinka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

The Canadian Press

A plan for Ukrainian and separatists to pull back their troops and weapons in eastern Ukraine remained in limbo after another round of inconclusive talks Tuesday.

Ukraine’s newly-elected president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has sought to revive a long-stalled peace plan by pressing for a troop withdrawal and local elections in the nation’s rebel-held east, where a five-year conflict between the separatists and Ukrainian troops has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014.

Zelensky has insisted the pullback of troops and an election plan are necessary for calling a summit with leaders of Russia, France and Germany, but he has faced stiff resistance from far-right and ultranationalist groups who call his moves a capitulation to Russia.

Story continues below advertisement

Envoys from Russia, Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists failed to come to terms of the troops’ pullback at a Tuesday’s meeting in the Belarusian capital, Minsk.

Earlier this month, they have already agreed to withdraw forces in two front-line areas, but the pullback hasn’t occurred because of shelling from both sides and Ukrainian hardliners’ pledge to block the disengagement.

France and Germany brokered a 2015 peace agreement that envisaged a broad autonomy for the separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and an amnesty for the rebels – the provisions that were never implemented because it was resented by many In Ukraine.

On Monday, thousands of ultraright and nationalist activists brandishing red flares and shouting “glory to Ukraine” marched across the Ukrainian capital to protest Zelensky’s leadership and his attempts to implement the 2015 deal.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter