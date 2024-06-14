Outcome of Ukraine peace summit uncertain and Russian warships sail to Cuba for naval exercises

Open this photo in gallery: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (centre left) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (centre right) listen to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky (centre) on June 13, in Fasano, Italy.Supplied/Getty Images

Dozens of countries will gather Saturday in the Swiss resort of Burgenstock for a summit aimed at setting the terms for peace in Ukraine. At the same time, nuclear-capable Russian warships will be conducting exercises off the coast of Cuba.

The messages being sent in Switzerland and Cuba couldn’t be more at odds, and the Cold War-esque breeze could hardly be more brisk.

The two-day meeting in Burgenstock – which Russia wasn’t invited to participate in – is expected to end with the endorsement of some of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan, which calls for a complete Russian withdrawal to pre-2014 borders.

The Russian warships that sailed within 50 kilometres of the Florida coast before arriving in Cuba, meanwhile, are a reminder that Russian President Vladimir Putin is far more likely to escalate his confrontation with the West than accept peace on Ukraine’s terms.

While it’s hardly a rerun of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis – the Russian flotilla is made up of just four ships, including a nuclear submarine and a frigate carrying hypersonic missiles – the timing of its mission is no accident. The warships arrived in Cuba on Wednesday, just as U.S. President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders were meeting with Mr. Zelensky in Fasano, Italy ahead of the peace summit in Switzerland.

Mr. Biden was not expected to travel to Burgenstock, though several other G7 leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, were planning to. The number of countries sending a delegation to Switzerland has been in flux as Russia and its ally China have been accused of putting pressure on countries to skip the summit.

The message being sent by the Russian warships seems clear. Just as the 1962 deployment of Soviet missiles to Cuba was a response to the U.S. basing nuclear weapons too close to the borders of the former Soviet Union, the Russian ships arrived in Havana less than two weeks after Mr. Biden authorized the Ukrainian military’s use of U.S.-made weapons to strike Russian territory for the first time in the 27-month-old war.

Cold War historian Sergey Radchenko said that while the Soviet Union initially sought to deny and then play down its deployments to Cuba, Mr. Putin’s Kremlin has taken the opposite tack. “This time, Moscow is eager to parade its presence,” Prof. Radchenko said.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that the Russian ships had arrived in Havana after conducting “high-precision missile” exercises in the Atlantic Ocean. They will conduct drills with the Cuban navy until Monday.

The Russian squadron – which also includes an armoured tugboat and a refuelling ship – is then expected to visit Venezuela, another of Moscow’s allies in Latin America. U.S warships have shadowed the movements of the Russian craft since their arrival in the region.

The deployment is seen as a show of force, intended to undermine the peacemaking in Switzerland by raising the threat of a global conflagration if NATO and the West continue to support Ukraine.

The Burgenstock gathering is already shaping up to be something of a disappointment for Ukraine. While Mr. Zelensky’s office said on June 3 that it expected 107 countries to attend, that number has dropped several times over the past 10 days. Swiss officials said Wednesday that they expected 78 countries to take part, with many countries sending foreign ministers or ambassadors, rather than heads of state.

Mr. Zelensky has expressed disappointment that Mr. Biden will not take part, saying “Putin will personally applaud” the U.S. President’s absence. Instead, the U.S. is sending a delegation headed by Vice-President Kamala Harris.

China is the most notable country to reject its invitation outright, and Ukraine has accused Beijing of pressing its allies not to attend. Among the BRICS group of countries, Brazil has said its ambassador to Switzerland will take part, while India has said it will attend, but has not specified what level of delegation it will send. South Africa has not yet confirmed its attendance.

Beijing has been pushing its own plan for ending the war in Ukraine, which unlike Kyiv’s proposal does not call for Russia to return any of the territory it has captured.

Ukraine initially hoped the conference would show global support for its peace terms – which would also involve Russia paying reparations, and a special international tribunal established to prosecute war crimes committed during the invasion. The Switzerland summit will instead likely endorse only three parts of Mr. Zelensky’s 10-point plan.

Participants will work toward a communiqué on the issues of nuclear security, food security and the return of all prisoners of war, including Ukrainian children abducted by Russia since the start of the conflict.

While Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said last week that “Ukraine will in no way deviate from the Peace Formula and will not agree to any decisions that would undermine it,” the trimmed agenda should make it easier to keep the support of countries, including many from the Global South, that have been lukewarm in their support for Ukraine.

But the absence of a joint call for a full Russian withdrawal underscores the impossibility of declaring peace terms without Moscow’s participation. “It is clear to us that we will not sign a peace agreement at the end of the conference,” Swiss President Viola Amherd said last week.

The Russian deployment to Cuba may also assist the presidential campaign of Donald Trump, who has told supporters that he alone can “prevent World War Three.” Mr. Trump has in the past expressed admiration for Mr. Putin and has said that he would press Ukraine into accepting a peace deal – by threatening to withhold U.S. military support – if he returns to the White House.