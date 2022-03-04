As Russia continues its attack, 1.2 million Ukrainians – just over 2 per cent of the total population – have fled the country. The refugees leaving Ukraine are predominately women and children, as President Volodymyr Zelensky prohibited most men 18-60 from leaving the country. The refugees are exiting to Poland and other neighbours. The United Nations has warned the Ukrainian exodus is likely to become Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century.

How many Ukrainian refugees are there?

A United Nations agency said more than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s war against Ukraine began – just over 2 per cent of the country’s total population and the most rapid exodus since the Second World War.

The UN agency anticipates more than four million may be in need of refugee protection in the coming months.

Which countries are taking Ukrainian refugees?

Refugees have fled to countries neighbouring Ukraine, with the greatest movement to Poland – either to stay, or on their way to other European countries.

Poland has opened its doors to nearly 650,000 people as of Friday, according to United Nations data. That’s in addition to the two million Ukrainians who have settled in the country since 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea. The country’s national government has had an uneven response to the influx of Ukrainians – while the country has opened 49 reception points to offer help and temporary shelter, there are also reports of people waiting more than two days in lines at the border – but many Poles and non-profit groups have responded with extraordinary generosity. Thousands have organized to provide food and shelter to the arriving Ukrainians.

Moldova has accepted more than 103,000 Ukrainian refugees so far, with the government removing legal barriers to their employment and opening its classrooms to Ukrainian teachers. Companies in Moldova are offering jobs as graphic designers, office managers, construction workers, restaurant staff and IT workers.

Hungary has accepted almost 145,000 refugees, Slovakia has welcomed more than 90,000, and Romania more than 57,000. Other European countries have accepted almost 111,000 refugees, and Belarus accepted 384.

Also at the border out of Ukraine, many African and Asian refugees have reported racial discrimination by border agents. (While it’s unclear how many refugees of African descent are fleeing, Ukrainian statistics show there are more than 16,000 students in Ukraine from Nigeria, Morocco and Egypt alone.)

Gifty Naana Mensah, a 23-year old student from Ghana, arrives in Przemysl from Ukraine where she was studying medicine. She says in five years in Ukraine she never experienced the kind of racism she faced from Ukrainian officials at the border.Anna Liminowicz/The Globe and Mail

“To be honest, there was a lot of racism,” said Gifty Naana Mensah, a 23-year-old university student from Ghana, after arriving in Przemysl, Poland. “Because the Ukrainians always came first, even though we Africans would be there for days and sometimes three days with no food. Everyone was just exhausted. Any time Ukrainians came, they told us to go back. They were shouting at us, ‘Go back.’ It was really crazy.”

Videos showing Africans being pushed back from trains and border crossings have gone viral on social media, sparking international concern.

How many Ukrainians are internally displaced?

The United Nations has reported that in addition to the 1.2 million people who have fled the country, at least 100,000 people are internally displaced and more than 12 million will be in need of relief and protection. As the attacks by Russians have accelerated in recent days, it’s increasingly difficult for Ukrainians to leave.

Which United Nations body is working to help refugees?

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, or UNHCR, operates in more than 125 countries to assist refugees. The organization’s stated mission is to provide legal and political protection for refugees and resolve refugee problems around the world.

What has Canada’s response been?

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said on Feb. 28 the country is ready “to do our part when it comes to refugees.” Ms. Joly said she’s reached out to neighbouring countries, such as Moldova, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary, to offer help with Ukrainian refugees.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced two immigration programs Thursday to receive Ukrainians: those seeking short-term refuge and those seeking to permanently immigrate to Canada. However, the government is still refusing to drop a visa requirement that would make getting to Canada easier. Mr. Fraser said removing such requirements could admit pro-Kremlin Ukrainians who participated in Russia’s war in Donbas in the last eight years, or otherwise fought alongside Russia.

Under the new Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel program, Mr. Fraser said, Ottawa will offer a streamlined process that eliminates most of the normal visa requirements. If Ukrainians pass the background check and security screening, their stay in Canada could be extended to up to two years. Applications will open in two weeks.

Canada is also setting up a family reunification program allowing relatives in this country to sponsor Ukrainians who want to move to Canada permanently. This would put applicants on an expedited path to permanent residency in Canada. Additional details will be provided in two weeks, Mr. Fraser said.

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan announced this week that Canada will provide $100-million to the UN to support aid operations in Ukraine for refugees fleeing the country. The UN is asking for US$1.7-billion to help address urgent humanitarian need.

Earlier, Ottawa said it would match donations to the Canadian Red Cross’s Ukraine humanitarian crisis appeal between Feb. 24 and March 18, up to a maximum of $10-million. Mr. Sajjan said Canadians had donated $9.5-million to the matching fund as of Feb. 28.

What has been the European response?

On Thursday, the member states of the European Union moved to provide Ukrainian refugees temporary protection and residency permits for up to three years. The EU said it expects millions more people seeking shelter, employment and education to move to the 27 nations that make up the bloc.

The EU Commission has already promised at least $560-million in humanitarian aid for the refugees.

Germany puts lessons learned during Syrian crisis to practice as it readies for influx of Ukrainian refugees

What can I do for Ukraine refugees?

Canadians looking to support Ukrainian refugees can consult this list of Canadian and Ukrainian organizations providing humanitarian support and emergency relief, including the Canadian Red Cross or Médecins sans frontières (Doctors Without Borders).

More reporting

Airbnb says it will house up to 100,000 refugees, paid for by Airbnb, donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund and hosts of Airbnb.org.

Former Afghan translator flees Ukraine to safety: ‘This is the second war. I hope there will not be a third’