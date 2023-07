Open this photo in gallery: Ukrainian servicemen of the 3rd Assault Brigade aim a 122mm mortar before firing towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on July 2.Alex Babenko/The Associated Press

A Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces has been “particularly fruitful” in the past few days and Ukraine’s troops are fulfilling their main tasks, a senior security official said on Tuesday.

The comments by Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, were Kyiv’s latest positive assessment of the month-old counterattack although Moscow has not acknowledged Ukraine’s gains.

Russia, which began its full-scale invasion in February 2022, still holds swathes of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday his troops had made progress after a “difficult” week.

“At this stage of active hostilities, Ukraine’s Defense Forces are fulfilling the number one task – the maximum destruction of manpower, equipment, fuel depots, military vehicles, command posts, artillery and air defence forces of the russian army,” Oleksiy Danilov, the head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, wrote on Twitter.

“The last few days have been particularly fruitful,” he said, without providing any details from the battlefield.

Valeriy Shershen, spokesperson for the Tavria, or southern, military command, said Ukrainian troops had advanced by up to two km (1.2 miles) in the Berdiansk direction of southern Ukraine, despite fierce Russian resistance.

On Monday, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said fighting had surged around the eastern city of Bakhmut, captured by Russian forces in May. She said the Ukrainian military had taken back 37.4 square kilometres (14.4 square miles) of territory overall in heavy fighting in the past week.

Military spokesperson Andriy Kovalev said on Tuesday Ukraine was continuing to put pressure on Russian forces north and south of Bakhmut, and had enjoyed “partial success” in heavy combat.

He said the Ukrainian military was managing to hold back an attempted advance by Russian forces in the Lyman, Avdiivka and Marinka directions in eastern Ukraine.

Reuters is unable to verify the situation on the battlefield, where each side says the other is suffering heavy losses.

Russia said on Tuesday Ukraine had attacked Moscow with at least five drones that were all either shot down or jammed, though one of the capital’s main airports had to reroute flights for several hours.

Russian shelling on Tuesday morning killed a man and a woman in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, the local prosecutor’s office said.

Russian shelling also wounded at least 31 people, including nine children, in the small town of Pervomaiskyi in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region on Tuesday, officials said.

Oleh Synehubov, the Kharkiv region’s governor, said on the Telegram messaging app that the shelling took place at 13:35 Kyiv time (1035 GMT) and several cars were on fire. He said the windows of eight multi-story building were smashed.

He posted several pictures of the building with smashed windows, dark smoke clouds, charred trees, and an overturned car.

“As of 3:00 p.m., we know of a significant number of wounded: 31 people were taken to a hospital (nine of them are children, 2 infants – 1 year, and 10 months),” Andriy Yermak, head of Zelensky’s office, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, did not immediately comment on the incident. Moscow has denied deliberately targeting civilians.