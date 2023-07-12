Open this photo in gallery: Ukrainian servicemen fire a D-20 howitzer towards Russian troops at a position near the town of Bakhmut on July 11.STRINGER/Reuters

Russia launched a wave of kamikaze drone attacks on Kyiv and other cities for a second night in row, Ukraine’s military said on Wednesday, hours before President Volodymyr Zelensky was due to meet NATO leaders at a summit in Lithuania.

Russia launched a total of 15 of the Iranian Shahed drones on Ukraine overnight, with Ukraine’s defence forces shooting down 11 of them, the country’s Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ihor Taburets, the military head of the Cherkasy region southeast of Kyiv, said on the Telegram messaging app that as a result of the drone strikes, two people were injured after a fire broke out in a non-residential infrastructure facility.

“A difficult night … The enemy attacked our area with ‘Shaheds’,” Taburets said on the Telegram messaging app.

It was not immediately known how many drones were launched on Cherkasy and how many on Kyiv.

“The 504th day of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine. The enemy launched another air attack on the capital,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Air raid sirens blasted over Kyiv and across Ukraine for several hours and fighting continued as NATO leaders gathered for a summit which the Kremlin criticized, warning that Moscow would respond to protect its own security.

Zelensky will attend the inaugural session of the NATO-Ukraine Council on Wednesday in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. The council was established to bring Kyiv and the 31-member transatlantic military alliance closer.

“Our defence is the first priority,” Zelensky said on the Telegram channel late on Tuesday ahead of the meeting. “More protection for our warriors – more protection of life for all Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in its daily morning update that Russian forces carried out 65 air strikes and fired at least 71 times from heavy weapon rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas along the front line over the past day.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report. Russia’s TASS news agency cited military groupings saying that they had repelled several Ukrainian attacks in the Luhansk region over the past day.

A night earlier, Russia launched 28 drones on Kyiv and the southern port of Odesa, with Ukraine’s air defence shooting down 26 of the Shahed drones.

Ukraine also reported on Wednesday some success in fighting near the Russian-occupied eastern city of Bakhmut as its troops press on with a counteroffensive against Moscow’s forces.

“The (Ukrainian) Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive operations north and south of the city of Bakhmut,” Andriy Kovaliov, a spokesperson for the armed forces general staff, said.

“In the directions of Bila Hora-Andriivka and Bila Hora-Kurdyumivka, they have had success in some places,” he said, referring to sectors of the front line south of Bakhmut.

He said Russian forces were putting up strong resistance, moving units and troops, and deploying reserves as Ukraine presses on with the counteroffensive launched in May. He did not say how much ground Ukraine had gained in the latest combat.

Russia captured Bakhmut in May after months of intense fighting that devastated the city, seen by Moscow as a stepping-stone to further advances following its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Russian accounts from the front line on Tuesday spoke of clashes but referred to a successful defence of areas near Bakhmut.

Reuters could not verify the situation on the battlefield, and Russia has not acknowledged Ukrainian gains.