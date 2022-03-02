Police officers survey the wreckage of a building after shelling in Kyiv on March 2, 2022.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

The blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag still hangs over the streets of Kherson, a city of 300,000 that occupies a strategic position between the Crimean peninsula and the Black Sea shores of southern Ukraine.

But on some sidewalks and roads Wednesday, Russian soldiers patrolled the city, some of which has now fallen into Moscow’s hands in a key strategic advance for Russian forces. Russia has “taken full control” of Kherson, state media reported.

People living in the city rejected that claim, saying Russian troops have captured the city’s railroad station, port and the Antonovskiy Bridge, a critical point of connection between Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, and the roadways that lead to Odesa, the country’s most important port city.

“Kherson is a key for southern Ukraine,” said Sergiy Dmitruk, a lawyer from Kherson.

Russian naval groups are preparing for landing operations along the Black Sea coast, the General Directorate of Military Cooperation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in an update. Ukrainian forces continue to hold other key cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Sumy, despite Russian attacks on government buildings, communication infrastructure and hospitals in those areas.

“Having no success in advancing, the enemy insidiously continues performing missile and bomb strikes on critical infrastructure in order to intimidate the civilian population,” the Armed Forces statement said.

In Kherson, however, Russian troops have advanced, leaving the city gripped by fear.

Shortly after midnight Wednesday, a Russian tank passed by an apartment where Lina Ludchenko, a librarian in Kherson, lives with her two sons. It aimed its gun at her window. She backed away, in fear for her life.

Ten minutes later, she heard the sound of multiple shots — perhaps as many as 10. When she went out to look in the morning, she discovered that multiple apartments had been destroyed in a nearby residential building. Images she sent to The Globe and Mail show the apartment windows had been turned into black holes.

On the street, Ms. Ludchenko found two people dead in a car — a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s. They had, she believes, been shot for violating a curfew. “They were killed by Russians,” she said.

“There are only Russian soldiers in our city right now.”

Parts of Kherson are now without water and electricity. In places where the water is still running, it is now rusty, with residents filling bathtubs to allow the water to clear before boiling it for use, said Yevhen Kucherov, a video game writer in Kherson. “They have made positions on the streets, so they are in the city. The city is partially surrounded,” he said.

The advances in Kherson came after Russia intensified its bombardment of Ukraine’s two biggest cities on Tuesday, using air strikes to target densely populated areas in attacks reminiscent of the ruthless campaigns the Kremlin has waged in Syria and Chechnya.

