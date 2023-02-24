Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures during a news conference in Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2023, the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he believes his country could win its war against Russia within the coming year if his country’s Western partners maintain their level of support.

But he also warned of a “Third World War” if China sided with Russia and began supplying Moscow with weaponry.

Mr. Zelensky said that he welcomed China’s growing role on the day that Beijing published a vaguely worded 12-point peace plan that was welcomed by Russia. But Mr. Zelensky said it wasn’t yet clear whether Beijing was offering itself as a genuine interlocutor.

“I think it’s an important signal that China’s going to participate… So far I see it as a signal only,” Mr. Zelensky said at a news conference in Kyiv to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of his country “I want to believe that China is going to side with the idea of a fair peace, that’s our side.”

He said he was alarmed by reports that Beijing was considering whether to provide weapons to Russia, which is running low on precision-guided missiles and other armaments.

“This is priority number one for me and I’m doing my best to prevent that from happening because this is very important for us,” he said. “It’s better for China where it is now than in Russia’s embrace. Because there’s this risk of a Third World War.”

Mr. Zelensky said peace talks were impossible as long as Russian troops remained on Ukraine’s territory. The distance between his position and that of Russian President Vladimir Putin was made plain again on the first anniversary of the full-scale invasion, as the Russian Foreign Ministry said that any peace talks had to take into account what it called the “new territorial realities.” Russia controls about 15 per cent of Ukraine, and claims to have annexed swathes of the south and east of the country.

“If we fulfill our tasks, I’m confident we will have this victory. I hope it will happen this year. We have everything to have it this year,” Mr. Zelensky said. “Ukraine is facing this war not alone, we have friends … who clearly understand what Russia wants, what Putin wants.”

Mr. Zelensky was initially slow to believe that Mr. Putin really did intend to invade Ukraine, despite numerous warnings form Kyiv’s Western allies. As late as Feb. 22, 2022, Mr. Zelensky’s office said in a statement that “the Ukrainian side believes that a broad escalation on the part of Russia will not happen.” Two days later, Russian tanks, troops and warplanes entered Ukraine from three directions.

But Mr. Zelensky has since excelled in the unexpected role of a wartime leader. Twenty-four hours after the attack began, as rumours swirled that he had fled the country, Mr. Zelensky released a video to demonstrate that he and his staff remained in the Presidential Administration building in the centre of Kyiv. “We are all here. Our soldiers are here. The citizens of our country are here. We are all here protecting our independence,” he said.

Shortly afterwards, Mr. Zelensky famously refused a U.S. offer to help him flee Kyiv. “I need ammunition, not a ride,” he reportedly told an unnamed U.S. official.

The 45-year-old Mr. Zelensky – a TV comic before he ran for the presidency as a political outsider in 2019 – has come to personify his country’s resilience. Even his critics concede that the leadership he showed in the first days of the invasion helped convince a frightened country that Ukraine could resist and even triumph.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, holds the flag of a military unit as an officer kisses it during a commemorative event in Kyiv on Feb. 24.The Associated Press

At the other end of the spectrum is the 70-year-old Mr. Putin. While Mr. Zelensky has repeatedly made daring trips to the front line to meet personally with Ukrainian soldiers, Mr. Putin has yet to set foot in any of the territories Russia has conquered over the past year, delivering only a few stage-managed addresses from the distance and safety of Moscow.

Mr. Putin was silent Friday on the anniversary of the invasion he ordered. However, his long-time ally, former president Dmitry Medvedev, said Russia would continue what he described as a war to “protect” Russia by destroying the “neo-Nazis” that he falsely claimed rule Ukraine. “It is so important to achieve all the goals of a special military operation,” Mr. Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel. “Push the borders of threats to our country as far away as possible, even if these are to the borders of Poland.”

Despite Ukraine’s successes on the battlefield, Russia remains in control of about 15 per cent of Ukrainian territory, all of it in the east and south of the country. A year of war has left tens of thousands of people dead, and driven millions more from their homes. Entire cities have been reduced to rubble, and the International Criminal Court has launched an investigation into multiple war crimes allegedly committed at sites around Ukraine.

Mr. Zelensky said the discovery that hundreds of civilians had been executed by the Russian military in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha was the worst day of the war for him. “What I saw, the moment that we de-occupied Bucha. It was horrible what we’ve seen. The devil is among us, somewhere on this land.”

The United States and Britain, meanwhile, marked the anniversary with fresh sanctions. The U.S. promised an additional US$2-billion in military aid while announcing new sanctions targeting 60 more Russian officials, including cabinet minsters and regional politicians. The White House also introduced additional restrictions on exports to Russia and raised tariffs on Russian products.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, meanwhile, said his country’s latest measures included “export bans on every item Russia has been found using on the battlefield to date,” as well as sanctions against two top executives at Russia’s state nuclear agency, Rosatom.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called for sanctions against Rosatom in an interview with The Globe and Mail and other foreign media.

Also sanctioned by the U.K. was Lyubov Kabaeva, the mother of former gymnast Alina Kabaeva, who is reputed to be Mr. Putin’s girlfriend.

The Russian human-rights group OVD-Info, which tracks political arrests, reported that at least 21 people were detained at small-scale anti-war protests around the country. Many were targeted for laying flowers at public monuments to mark the anniversary.