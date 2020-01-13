 Skip to main content

Ukraine warns Russia will try to deflect blame for missile that shot down Flight 752

Mark MacKinnon Senior International Correspondent
KYIV
Mourners weep during a vigil for the victims of Ukrainian Airlines flight 752, which crashed in Iran, during a vigil at Mel Lastman Square in Toronto, on January 9, 2020.

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

Ukraine’s top security official said his country’s investigators believe that it was a Russian-made Tor missile that shot down a Ukrainian airliner over Iran last week – killing all 176 people on board – but said the Kremlin is trying to undermine that version with misinformation.

Oleksii Danilov, the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, said the Ukrainian team of 57 experts that has been on the ground in Tehran since the day after the Jan. 8 disaster, has focused on the theory that it was a Tor anti-aircraft system that destroyed the plane less than four minutes after it took off from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

The Tor M-1 is a Russian-made mobile surface-to-air missile launcher that was designed to counter fast, low flying objects such as cruise missiles. Russia sold 29 of the Tor M-1 batteries to Iran under a 2005 contract worth a reported US$700-million. Each is equipped with eight missiles, plus radars and fire-control systems.

After days of denials, Iran acknowledged on Friday that it had made a "disastrous mistake" in shooting down Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752, and suggested that its anti-aircraft officers somehow mistook the commercial airliner for a cruise missile. The type of missile system has not been officially named, but photos of the crash site show part of what analysts have said looks to be a Tor missile amidst the debris.

“We think it was a Tor,” Mr. Danilov said in an interview with The Globe and Mail inside the Presidential Administration building in Kyiv. “We think the Russians will try and negotiate and convince Iran to say that it was another type of rocket. We detect this effort already – to say that the rocket was produced in Iran.”

Asked to define the Russian effort, Mr. Danilov pointed to the strong diplomatic relationship between Moscow and Tehran, as well as reports in Russia’s state-controlled media. A Saturday article in the popular Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid called the Tor missile theory “insane” and accused the Ukrainian government – which has been in a state of undeclared war with Russia since 2014 – of trying to find a way to blame Russia for the disaster.

"If we are talking about misinformation, the Russians are the most experienced," Mr. Danilov said.

Mr. Danilov added that Ukraine was still in negotiations about bringing Flight 752′s two black boxes – which record flight data and cockpit conversations – to Kyiv for analysis. “It is very important for the investigation,” he said, adding that it was not yet certain whether Iran would allow the black boxes to be be moved to Ukraine.

More to come

