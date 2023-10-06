The café in the village of Hroza was a gathering place. People came here to celebrate birthdays and hold memorial services. The grocery store, under the same roof, was where residents shopped. On Thursday afternoon, a Russian missile tore through it, leaving bodies strewn on the ground.

Villagers had been attending a memorial service for a soldier who was killed in the early days of the war. Residents said the soldier’s body was transported from Dnipro to Hroza only recently because at the time of his death their village was under Russian occupation. His friends and family wanted to commemorate his sacrifice in his home village, and when they finally did, they were killed too.

On Friday morning, rescue workers continued the grim work of sorting through rubble, searching for human remains. There was nothing left of the café. Chairs were twisted, metal sheets had flown into trees, and people’s belongings were scattered.

The attack has shaken a tight-knit community in northeastern Ukraine’s Kupyansk district. Between 250 and 300 people lived in Hroza before Thursday’s attack, according to Olena Shapoval, the press secretary of the head of Kharkiv’s regional military administration.

Open this photo in gallery: Oleksandr Mukhovatyi, 23, and his sister Ksenia Mukhovatyi, 15, lost their parents and grandmother in the attack on the village of Hroza.

Villagers have helped with the terrible task of identifying their loved ones. Oleksandr Mukhovatyi said that, after the missile strike, he called his brother. When he couldn’t reach him, he phoned his nephew. The young man answered, then screamed into the phone that his father, mother and grandmother were under the rubble.

Mr. Mukhovatyi raced to the café and watched as rescue workers pulled bodies from the wreckage. He recognized his brother’s pants as his severed legs were placed on the ground. “It was horrible.”

Mr. Mukhovatyi’s 23-year-old nephew, who shares the same name, said it took him a while to realize he was standing next to his dad. The two of them pulled his documents and car keys from his pocket.

By Friday morning, neither Mr. Mukhovatyi’s mother nor his sister-in-law had been identified.

“I knew every person in this café,” Mr. Mukhovatyi said, adding that dozens of people on the street where he grew up had been killed.

There was a string of air strikes Friday morning in the Kharkiv region and across the country. Missiles struck the city of Kharkiv and a village about five kilometres from Hroza. Ukrainian officials said grain and port facilities in Odesa, in southern Ukraine, had also been damaged.

The grave of Andriy Kozyr, a soldier whose burial was attended by surviving victims of the rocket attack in Hroza. Residents of Hroza carry building materials as they begin the process of reconstructing the homes and buildings dammaged in the attack. A playground in Hroza lies in ruin in the wake of the rocket attacks on the village.

Authorities said the air strike on Hroza, which so far has claimed 52 lives, including that of a young boy, is the deadliest attack against civilians in the Kharkiv region since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February, 2022.

Regional police investigator Serhiy Bolvinov told reporters on Thursday that officials would have to use DNA to identify some of the victims.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights deployed a team to Hroza to speak with survivors and gather information, spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said.

“The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, who saw for himself the horrific impact of such strikes, is profoundly shocked and condemns these killings,” she said.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack was a “demonstrably brutal Russian crime.” At the time, he was attending a European leaders’ summit in Spain, where he was trying to bolster support for his country.

Open this photo in gallery: A resident of Hroza sits in front of his house, which was damaged during the attack.

Open this photo in gallery: Rescuers rest after working in a cafe destroyed by the attack. Authorities said the air strike on Hroza is the deadliest attack against civilians in the Kharkiv region since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

“Russian troops could not have been unaware of where they were hitting,” he said later in the day in a video address. “This was no blind strike.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the attack “horrifying” during a daily news briefing Thursday. She reiterated U.S. President Joe Biden’s call for Congress to approve more aid to Ukraine.

Moscow denies targeting civilians, but many have been killed in residential areas.

On Friday, on the road where Mr. Mukhovatyi grew up, 57-year-old Tetiana Mamon sat on a bench and wept. She looked down the street and started counting on her fingers, reciting aloud the names of her neighbours who had been killed. Fourteen dead, she said, and two injured.

“My friends were there,” she said, motioning across the street. “In another house, a woman who provided me milk, she’s gone.”

“I feel alone. A lot of people I had relationships with are gone.”

Ms. Mamon had just arrived back in the village after collecting her pension when the missile struck. She said she heard an explosion and watched as the sky filled with smoke.

The café “was the only spot to buy food, the only place people gathered.”

With a report from Reuters