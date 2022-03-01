A child looks at a mobile phone at the cancer ward of the main hospital of Chernihiv, a Ukrainian city cut off from the outside world by heavy Russian assault.PHotos courtesy of Serhiy Zasimenko

The kids being treated for cancer at the Chernihiv Regional Children’s Hospital are running out of hope.

The northern Ukrainian city is now surrounded by the Russian army on all sides, residents say, and even if the roads were open they have been mined by the Ukrainian military. On Tuesday, Ukraine’s Parliament said Belarusian troops had entered the country and joined the Russian attack on Chernihiv.

The situation is dire for all 285,000 residents of the city, which sits just 70 kilometres from the Belarusian border. But it’s particularly grim for the 11 children stuck in the oncology ward of the local children’s hospital, as food and medicine become increasingly scarce. “We actually don’t know how to survive here, It’s unreal. We don’t have any more resources,,” said Serhiy Zosimenko, the head of Evum, a non-governmental organization that supports the children’s oncology ward. “They’re in tough condition and need evacuation.”

Serhiy Zasimenko, right, stands with some of the children and families trapped in the cancer ward.

Two days ago, a Grad rocket struck just 200 metres from the hospital, as Russian forces – unable to break through Ukrainian defences around the city – began shelling civilian areas.

Mr. Zosimenko said that his organization has arranged for the 11 children – along with their mothers and the doctors treating them – to be allowed entry to Poland and Slovakia to continue their treatment. But there is currently no way out of Chernihiv.

“The problem is we can’t evacuate the kids from the ground, we can only evacuate them by air,” Mr. Zosimenko said. He said his organization had appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross, as well as the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, for help.

The oldest of the children on the evacuation list, which was shared with The Globe, is 15-year-old Valeria Livchanovska, who has Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The rest of the children are under the age of 12 and are nearly all leukemia patients. The youngest, Mikita Vorobyov, a boy, and Anna Shakhova, a girl, are just two years old.

Mr. Zosimenko said the staff was working as hard as possible to keep the children’s spirits high. “We covered them from this as much as possible. They understand what is going on but they know they are not alone.”