The Ukrainian plane crash in Iran: What we know so far

The latest

Sixty-three Canadians are dead in Iran after a Ukrainian International Airlines plane crashed Wednesday just minutes after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all 176 people on board.

The airline released the plane’s passenger list on Wednesday, showing the travellers’ names and years of birth but not their nationalities. The oldest person was born in 1950, the youngest in 2016.

Ukraine and Iran have agreed to jointly investigate what happened to the Boeing 737-800 plane, but Iran said it would not hand over the black box it recovered from the wreckage. Boeing’s involvement in the investigation could be complicated by the ongoing U.S. sanctions against Iran for its revived nuclear energy program.

The crash is not seen as related to the missile strikes Iran launched hours earlier on two military bases in Iraq, its retaliation for the U.S. assassination of a top Iranian commander last week. Many global airlines suspended flights or directed them away from Iranian and Iraqi airspace Wednesday in response to the missile attacks.

How the crash unfolded

Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 took off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport at 6:12 a.m. local time on Wednesday, en route to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The plane was a Boeing 737-800, just over three years old, with 167 passengers and nine crew aboard. Tehran-to-Kyiv flights are an inexpensive way for travellers from Tehran to get connecting journeys to Toronto, home to a large Iranian-Canadian diaspora.

Three minutes and 42 seconds after takeoff, the plane crashed over farmland near Shahedshahr, a town on Tehran’s western outskirts. It had never been more than 8,000 feet in the air, according to flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.

Conflicting details soon emerged about what had caused the crash. Ukraine's embassy in Iran initially blamed it on an engine failure, but deleted that and issued a second statement that the causes had not been disclosed. Qassem Biniaz, a spokesman for Iran’s Road and Transportation Ministry, said it appeared a fire struck one of its engines and the pilot lost control of the plane, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

The Middle East’s upheaval in the air

Open this photo in gallery A woman walks past an arrivals board at Kyiv's Boryspil airport. Flight 752 from Tehran is marked as cancelled. SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Flight 752′s fate appears unrelated to the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, which, hours before the plane crash, launched ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military sites where U.S. and Canadian forces were stationed. It was Iran’s promised revenge for the U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian military commander, General Qassem Soleimani, at Baghdad’s airport on Jan. 2. The Iranian missile strikes led airlines around the world, including Air Canada, to suspend or redirect flights on Wednesday to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace.

The U.S.-Iran standoff could be an important factor in the investigation of what happened to Flight 752. Typically, airline manufacturers such as Boeing take part in crash investigations, but Iran has been under strict U.S. sanctions since 2018, when President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. On Wednesday, Ukraine and Iran agreed to investigate the crash together, but Iran said it would not hand over the plane’s “black boxes,” the devices that record cockpit conversations and instrument data.





The victims

Sixty-three Canadians and 82 Iranians were killed in the crash, according to Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Vadym Prystaiko. Two passengers and all nine crew members were Ukrainian. The dead also included 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three British nationals, he said.

The airline published the passenger list on their website Wednesday, showing names and years of birth but not nationalities.





Official response

Open this photo in gallery Ukraine International Airlines president Yevgen Dykhne, second from right, speak at a news conference at Kyiv's Boryspil airport. SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

The Ukrainian airline: Ukraine International said it had indefinitely suspended flights to Tehran. “It was one of the best planes we had, with an amazing, reliable crew,” airline president Yevhen Dykhne said.

Ukrainian government: President Volodymyr Zelensky cut short a visit to Oman and returned to Kyiv on Wednesday, where he said Ukraine would send a team of experts to Iran to investigate. Earlier, Mr. Zelensky extended his condolences to the families of the victims and ordered a sweeping inspection of all civil airplanes in the country, “no matter the conclusions about the crash in Iran.”

Iran: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif called his Ukrainian counterpart to express his condolences over the crash, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Canada: Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne offered condolences on Twitter and said he had been in contact with the Ukrainian government.

Boeing’s bad year

Open this photo in gallery The Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed in Iran, shown in a 2018 file photo. Oleg Belyakov/The Associated Press

The crash brings even more unwanted publicity to Chicago-based Boeing Co., which last year grounded its 737 Max 8 model of planes because of their involvement in two deadly crashes. In a statement Wednesday, Boeing called the Ukrainian International crash a “tragic event and our heartfelt thoughts are with the crew, passengers and their families.”

The Boeing 737-800 is a very common single-aisle, twin-engine jetliner first introduced in the late 1990s for short- to medium-range flights. A number of 737-800 aircraft have been involved in deadly accidents over the years: In 2016, a FlyDubai 737-800 from Dubai crashed while trying to land at Rostov-on-Don airport in Russia, killing 62 on board. Another 737-800 flight from Dubai, operated by Air India Express, crashed in 2010 while trying to land in Mangalore, India, killing more than 150.

Such 737-800s have been the subject of inspections since last year after airlines started reporting cracks in a part that keeps wings attached to the fuselage. Boeing said in October that airlines around the world had inspected 810 planes following an order from U.S. safety regulators. Of those, 38 planes — or 5 per cent — had needed repairs, Boeing said at the time. It is not unusual for regulators to require inspections of a specific component or area for planes that have been in service a long time.

In depth: How Canada’s reliance on U.S. aviation policy kept regulators from seeing fatal flaws in Boeing’s 737 Max planes

