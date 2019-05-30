 Skip to main content

World Ukrainian parliament defies new president, refuses to accept Cabinet’s resignation

KIEV, Ukraine
The Associated Press
Ukrainian lawmakers on Thursday refused to accept the Cabinet’s resignation, in another snub to the nation’s newly sworn-in president.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the comedian who won a landslide victory in last month’s presidential election, faces a hostile parliament dominated by former President Petro Poroshenko’s supporters.

Zelensky called snap parliamentary elections for July 21 in a bid to get more of his supporters into parliament. In anticipation of that, lawmakers have sought to block the president’s efforts to form a more loyal Cabinet.

The Verkhovna Rada refused on Thursday to accept the resignation of Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, keeping his Cabinet in place.

That vote follows the parliament turning down a proposal by Zelensky to amend the electoral law last week.

Despite the Rada’s resistance, Zelensky on Thursday asked parliament to dismiss three top Poroshenko loyalists – Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, Defence Minister Stepan Poltorak and SBU Security service chief Vasyl Gritsak. A date has not yet been set for a vote.

Zelensky also has called for the dismissal of Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko – a move that would similarly require parliamentary approval.

