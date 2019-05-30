Ukrainian parliament defies new president, refuses to accept Cabinet’s resignation

Ukrainian lawmakers on Thursday refused to accept the Cabinet’s resignation, in another snub to the nation’s newly sworn-in president.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the comedian who won a landslide victory in last month’s presidential election, faces a hostile parliament dominated by former President Petro Poroshenko’s supporters.

Zelensky called snap parliamentary elections for July 21 in a bid to get more of his supporters into parliament. In anticipation of that, lawmakers have sought to block the president’s efforts to form a more loyal Cabinet.

The Verkhovna Rada refused on Thursday to accept the resignation of Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, keeping his Cabinet in place.

That vote follows the parliament turning down a proposal by Zelensky to amend the electoral law last week.

Despite the Rada’s resistance, Zelensky on Thursday asked parliament to dismiss three top Poroshenko loyalists – Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, Defence Minister Stepan Poltorak and SBU Security service chief Vasyl Gritsak. A date has not yet been set for a vote.

Zelensky also has called for the dismissal of Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko – a move that would similarly require parliamentary approval.