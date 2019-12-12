 Skip to main content

World

Ukrainian police arrest several suspects in connection with 2016 killing of journalist Pavel Sheremet

KYIV, Ukraine
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Journalist Pavel Sheremet speaks at a radio station in Kyiv, Ukraine, in an Oct. 11, 2015, file photo.

Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Police in Ukraine have arrested several suspects in the car-bomb killing of a prominent journalist three years ago, the country’s interior minister said Thursday.

Arsen Avakov said the arrests follow a “difficult and persistent” investigation, but gave no further details.

Belarus-born journalist Pavel Sheremet was killed in the centre of Kyiv on July 20, 2016. Ukrainian authorities have been criticized for their failure to track down the perpetrators.

Andrii Antonenko, a veteran of the fighting against Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, said that he was one of those arrested. He wrote on Facebook that his apartment was being searched.

Another suspect is Iuliia Kuzmenko, a doctor, according to her lawyer, Vlad Dobosh.

