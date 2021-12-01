Police guard in front of the parliament building as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses to lawmakers during a parliamentary session in Kyiv, Ukraine December 1, 2021.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters

Hundreds of extra police and soldiers were visible in the centre of the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday, the day on which President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned of a possible Russian-backed “coup d’état” against his government.

The streets, however, were largely quiet during the day, though several thousand anti-Zelensky demonstrators were expected to gather after dusk on Kyiv’s central Independence Square, which is also known as the Maidan.

Mr. Zelensky told a hastily assembled press conference on Friday that phone calls intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence indicated there would be a coup attempt in Kyiv on Dec. 1 and 2, and that there had been an effort to involve the country’s richest man, media and metals magnate Rinat Akhmetov, in the plot.

The dates are heavy with political significance in Ukraine. Dec. 1, 2013 was the day Ukrainian protesters first battled back against the riot police of former president Viktor Yanukovych, a pro-Russian politician who was ousted by pro-Western demonstrators 12 weeks later. Wednesday also marks the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s declaration of independence from the Soviet Union, which was recognized by Canada on Dec. 2, 1991.

As a gentle snow fell over the city centre on Wednesday afternoon, a stage was being erected on the Maidan under the banner “Defend Ukraine – Stop The Coup!” Riot police and soldiers could be seen gathered in small groups along the steep cobblestoned road up from Maidan to the Presidential Administration building, which was guarded by at least a dozen police vehicles and a trio of troop-carrying military trucks. The cobblestoned road is known as “Alley of the Hundred Heavenly Heroes” after the 100 demonstrators who were killed in the 2013-2014 demonstrations that brought down Mr. Yanukovych.

But organizers of Wednesday’s demonstration told The Globe that the “coup” their banner referred to was the one they saw as being carried by Mr. Zelensky, who they say has violated Ukraine’s constitution by concentrating power in the president’s office since winning a 2019 election over incumbent Petro Poroshenko.

The protests were organized by The Movement to Resist Capitulation, an umbrella organization of political groups opposed to Mr. Zelensky, whom they also accuse of being willing to make a peace deal that would surrender Ukrainian territory to Russia. Wednesday’s protests were expected to be joined by disgruntled veterans of Ukraine’s seven-year war against a Russian-backed militia that controls part of the southeastern Donbas region of Ukraine, a conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people.

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Tuesday that the alleged coup plot against Mr. Zelensky’s government was “absolutely” backed by the Russian state. However, those organizing Wednesday’s protests – many of them former supporters of Mr. Poroshenko – were largely from the nationalist right wing of Ukrainian politics, better known for their hatred of Russia and President Vladimir Putin than their willingness to collaborate with Moscow.

Ukraine’s SBU intelligence service has opened an investigation that is expected to focus on three retired security officers who were reportedly recorded having a conversation with a suspected Russian agent stationed in the occupied Crimean Peninsula.

There are few signs, however, that the plot ever got past the discussion stage. In Kyiv, many see Mr. Zelensky’s decision to go public it as both a political ploy – an effort to taint Mr. Akhmetov, who owns TV channels that have been harshly critical of Mr. Zelensky, and other rivals – as well as a sign that the President is struggling to deal with the compounding pressures of a struggling economy, the pandemic, and the renewed threat of a Russian invasion.

“Zelensky looked very nervous [during his press conference]. Stressed, definitely,” said Sergiy Solodkyy, an expert in security and foreign policy at the New Europe Centre, a think tank in Kyiv. Mr. Solodkyy said Mr. Zelensky, a comedian before he entered politics, had shed the hopeful optimism that swept him to office in a 2019 election, and was now mired deep in the complicated realpolitik of dealing with Ukraine’s powerful oligarchs and a hostile neighbour in Russia.

“It might be a political game,” Mr. Solodkyy said of the coup allegation, “but it might also be a serious threat to Ukrainian state interests originating in Russia. In our part of the world, it is better to overestimate the external threat than to underestimate it.”

Anton Shvets, a member of a small right-wing party called Democratic Axe that was one of the main organizers of Wednesday’s demonstration, said Mr. Zelensky had made the coup claim as a way of scaring people away from joining the street protests. He pointed out that none of the retired security officials who were allegedly recorded discussing the plot had been arrested or even summoned for questioning as of Wednesday.

“From an international point of view, this is severely damaging to the country. It’s not every day that the President of a European country says something about a coup,” Mr. Shvets said in an interview. He predicted that Mr. Zelensky’s statements would backfire on him politically. “Our action was not going to be very big. But now that the President says it will be a coup, a lot more people are saying they will go.”

The internal Ukrainian political drama is very much shaped by the threat of new Russian military action against the country. The Ukrainian foreign ministry said this week that there are now 115,000 Russian soldiers stationed within a short distance of the shared borders between the two countries – an increase from an estimated 92,000 just 10 days earlier.

On Wednesday, Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, said Russia’s military buildup was necessary because Ukraine had amassed 125,000 troops near the frontline in Donbas. Moscow accuses Ukraine of making preparations to retake the breakaway region by force, something Ukrainian officials have consistently denied.

In an address to Ukraine’s parliament on Wednesday, held under heavy security, Mr. Zelensky called for direct negotiations with Russia to “stop the war.” Russia claims that it is not involved in the Donbas conflict, and says Kyiv must negotiate instead with the leaders of the “separatist” militias that control the region.

Iuliia Mendel, a media consultant and former spokeswoman for Mr. Zelensky, said the political tensions in Kyiv were directly connected to the military situation. “Russia always tries to finance things to destabilize the situation. The more instability in the country, the better it is for them,” she said in an interview. Ms. Mendel said she hadn’t personally seen any evidence of the coup plot, but that the country’s security services were taking it seriously.

