UN debates how to hold Security Council election next month in the age of physical distancing

Open this photo in gallery The lobby to the General Assembly building by the visitors’ entrance has been proposed as a possible location to hold the vote. LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images

Diplomats at the United Nations are trying to find ways to reinvent voting methods that have been in place for more than half a century while the world is on lockdown because of COVID-19.

The UN ordered all non-essential staff to work from home in mid-March, and bans on large gatherings remain in place until at least the end of June, so the UN is urgently trying to find a way that would allow for physical distancing and secrecy when Security Council elections are held in New York City next month.

Two options are on the table. The first scenario is to group diplomats into time slots to stagger the vote and prevent large gatherings of people in one place at one time. The other is the creation of an “e-ballot” system, which is proving unpopular with diplomats.

“A lot of ambassadors have made promises about who they will vote for which may not be 100-per-cent true,” explained Richard Gowan, UN director at the non-profit International Crisis Group. “They would be worried if their votes were hacked and released online.”

Member states will discuss the options at a virtual town hall meeting Friday in an effort to reach consensus on the best way to hold secret-ballot elections during the pandemic.

A document distributed to all 193 countries ahead of the meeting states that if members move forward with the electronic voting option “it would take approximately 1.5 months to go through development and tests and to be in a position to deploy it.” This means it would not be ready in time for the elections, currently slated for June 17.

A third option, not mentioned in the document, would be to postpone the elections.

“At this stage in a normal campaign you’d have a torrent of musical events, drinks parties and one-to-one backroom meetings,” Mr. Gowan said.

Canada played host to one of the last big events before the outbreak was declared a global pandemic. On March 5, about 100 ambassadors were invited to a Celine Dion concert at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn. “I’ve never been to a pop concert, or to any concert, so to me it was quite an experience,” said India’s ambassador at the time, Syed Akbaruddin. Officials at the Canadian mission said no government funds were used to purchase tickets to see Ms. Dion, who is also a UN goodwill ambassador.

India and Mexico are running uncontested in these elections. The Security Council has 10 rotating seats that are distributed on a regional basis to ensure equity. The United States, Britain, France, Russia and China – also known as the P5 – make up the five permanent, veto-wielding members of the council.

Djibouti and Kenya are vying for one free seat in the African group. Canada is in a tight three-way race with allies Ireland and Norway for two seats that will become available in January, 2021, in the Western European and Others Group (WEOG).

Canada’s ambassador to the UN, Marc-André Blanchard, described Ottawa’s position on the two voting options as “agnostic” as long as the procedure selected is safe, efficient and confidential.

Like the other two WEOG candidates, Canada has shifted its campaign resources to support the global fight against COVID-19. “This is the most important challenge that the world has faced since World War II and the creation of the United Nations,” Mr. Blanchard said.

Norway’s ambassador, Mona Juul, said the vote must be done “in line with the necessary COVID-19 measures.” But she stressed that it was “important for the UN to do its utmost to maintain the elections of non-permanent members of the Security Council as scheduled in June.”

Six years ago, the General Assembly agreed to move the elections from October to June to give incoming members more time to prepare for their two-year tenure. Diplomats said there would be strong pushback from countries that lobbied to get the dates moved, if talk turned to postponing the vote.

Casting ballots will take hours instead of minutes if the UN moves forward with the option of sending groups of diplomats “to a specific venue” to cast the secret ballots in person on behalf of their country.

“For example, each 30-minute time slot could be allotted for 20 Member States to cast their votes,” according to the document outlining options. Elections in the WEOG regional group has become more competitive in recent years. Multiple rounds of voting are commonplace, which means the in-person voting could go on for days.

The lobby to the General Assembly building by the visitors’ entrance has been proposed as a possible location to hold the vote. At one point there was even discussion of a drive-through voting site outside the delegates’ entrance to the UN.

Although the General Assembly hall where the elections are usually held is big enough to allow individual delegates to sit two metres apart while voting, officials told The Globe and Mail there are concerns physical distancing restrictions may not be possible during the collection and counting of the ballots.

Security Council elections have been held in the GA hall since the UN opened its New York City headquarters in 1952. There were 11 Security Council members at the time and each country needed only 40 votes to get the required two-thirds majority to win a seat. Today, the magic number would be 129, if all member states turned out to vote.

