 Skip to main content

World UN decries Russian use of excessive force against protesters

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

UN decries Russian use of excessive force against protesters

Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA
Reuters
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Police officers detain protesters during an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/The Associated Press

Russian police appear to have used excessive force against protesters at the weekend, allegedly injuring more than 70, and may have violated their basic right to freedom of expression, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

UN human rights spokesman Rupert Colville questioned the disqualification of 57 opposition or independent candidates from the Moscow city elections, which sparked the mass protest.

Russian police rounded up more than 1,000 people in Moscow on Saturday in one of the biggest crackdowns of recent years against an increasingly defiant opposition decrying President Vladimir Putin’s tight grip on power.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are concerned that the Russian police appear to have used excessive force against the protesters during the rally in central Moscow on Saturday,” Colville told a briefing.

“When managing crowds in Russia as anywhere else, use of force by the police should always be proportionate to the threat, if there is one, and should only be employed as a measure of last resort,” he said.

Russian authorities should allow people to organize and take part in peaceful assemblies without restrictions, he said.

Some protesters have been released, but 79 were fined 10,000 roubles (US$158) to 150,000 roubles, while 40 were sentenced to 3-15 days in prison, he added.

The UN human rights office was concerned at reports that some people in custody were denied access to lawyers, or to food and water, Colville said, noting that these were basic rights guaranteed under international law ratified by Russia.

Regarding the commission’s move to disqualify candidates for alleged forgery of voters’ signatures, he said: “The issue here is whether really all these 57 candidates should have been excluded, whether it was a cast-iron case that these signatures were forged.

“And the fact that they were all either opposition or independent candidates has fuelled the notion among the demonstrators certainly that something is not correct here.”

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter