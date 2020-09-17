 Skip to main content
UN says it is ‘extremely concerned’ about Burundi’s new leader in report

Cara Anna
JOHANNESBURG
The Associated Press
Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye is inaugurated in Gitega, Burundi, on June 18, 2020.

A new report by the United Nations commission of inquiry on Burundi sees little optimism in the government of new President Evariste Ndayishimiye, saying it is “extremely concerned” that he has appointed senior officials who face international sanctions for alleged human rights abuses in the country’s 2015 political turmoil.

The report released Thursday said targeted killings, intimidation and sexual assaults of both men and women were committed against opposition supporters ahead of the disputed May election in the East African nation. It said children were forced to take part in ruling party meetings and even forced to vote by officials “who gave them the voting cards of deceased or exiled voters.”

Some of the abuses may constitute crimes against humanity, the report said, saying the main perpetrators were the Imbonerakure youth wing of the ruling party, police and agents of the National Intelligence Service. “They have continued to enjoy nearly total impunity,” it said.

The report singled out the sexual assaults as a common “intelligence-gathering tool” by authorities, often during detention, the pain of which is compounded by trauma related to “deeply held cultural taboos.”

President-elect Ndayishimiye was rushed into office after President Pierre Nkurunziza died in June of what the government called a heart attack. Nkurunziza led Burundi for 15 years, a rule that exploded in deadly violence in 2015 when he decided to run for a third term that critics called unconstitutional.

The abuses that followed drew international condemnation and led Burundi to leave the International Criminal Court and kick out the UN human rights office. An ICC investigation continues, however.

The UN commission of inquiry said Burundi’s government has not responded to its correspondence. Its main point of contact, UN Ambassador Albert Shingiro, did not respond to a request for comment.

The new report found that Ndayishimiye appears to be taking the coronavirus pandemic more seriously than his predecessor, who declared that Burundi had divine protection. But it said the new president has shown little sign of reopening democratic space or protecting civil liberties. It called for the immediate release of human rights activists, political prisoners and journalists who were arbitrarily detained.

Burundi also has been weakened by widespread corruption, the report said, noting that the average length of schooling is just over three years and less than 5 per cent of the population has access to electricity.

The report calls on Burundi’s government to resume full co-operation with the World Health Organization, whose top official in the country was kicked out shortly before the election after concerns were raised about the health risks of large campaign rallies in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report says the pandemic has limited its investigative work into other alleged abuses in Burundi. It relied on more than 300 interviews, more than 1,000 testimonials and visits to neighbouring countries.

