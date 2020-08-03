Underground surfing collective helps Lebanese women enjoy the sport despite intimidation

Open this photo in gallery Wahines member Astir Watchi surfs the golden hour in Byblos. The Wahines mostly surf in the north of the country, opting for beaches in Byblos and Batroun over Jiyeh, citing harassment of female surfers in the Hezbollah-dominated southern suburbs. Meghan Davidson Ladly/The Globe and Mail

Astir Watchi wades out into the water. Slowly the 35-year-old becomes a speck amidst the frothing sea, her board another fractured reflection of a peach sun setting against dark water. She bobs out into the surf alone, waiting for her wave. In the distance, the lights of Beirut sparkle.

Women comprise a small yet persistent core of Lebanon’s surfing community. But it’s a sport that touches on conflicting gender expectations across neighbourhoods and faiths, threatening a chilling effect on women’s participation. Hezbollah, the conservative Shia group based in Lebanon, imposes strict dress codes for women and makes its opposition to bathing suit-clad surfers well known.

But that doesn’t stop the women.

In 2017, an underground collective of female surfers formed, calling themselves the Wahines – a reference to the original Polynesian female surfers. Ms. Watchi describes the group as a non-judgmental space that recognizes that many have only picked up surfing relatively recently, and doesn’t dismiss anyone for coming to the sport later in age.

Co-ordinated over WhatsApp, it currently has 14 members with newbies vetted before being admitted. The Wahines foster camaraderie, seek out the best swells and provide space to discuss sensitive issues.

Open this photo in gallery Raised in Morocco, Wahines member Astir Watchi, pictured here in Byblos, began surfing at Jiyeh, a seaside town south of Beirut, in 2011. Meghan Davidson Ladly/The Globe and Mail

The tone of the group tends to be light-hearted, boosting morale and spurring the women into the waves. “We have this group specifically because we really want to encourage women to surf,” said 33 year-old Laure Chevlier. Wahines discuss technique and where to go for their next wave without the chauvinism that sometimes accompanies casual surfing banter.

“It is more fun when we are just women in the water – we are encouraging each other, we laugh a lot,” said Ms. Chevlier. “We wake up each other and say ‘Yalla (come on), let’s go surfing.’ The community is really good.”

The Lebanese surf scene is small but growing. In 2014, the International Surfing Association recognized the country as a member nation. While there was a surfing community in the 1960s and ’70s, the civil war left the beaches empty. But Lebanon has again joined the list of global surf destinations, its Mediterranean coastline dotted with private and public beaches.

Women make up a minority of the surfers, with estimates placing their number at around 20 out of a group of 200 regulars; but their ranks are growing. Lebanon is among the rare Middle Eastern countries where women can lounge at some beaches in Western-style swimwear.

Lena Abdel Nour, a 28-year-old Wahine, only began surfing in the last five years. She works demanding hours as a financial analyst, yet when there is a swell, she wakes up before dawn to be in the water at 6 a.m. She surfs for two hours and then battles traffic to get to the office by 9. While she acknowledges that currently the number of women with her level of commitment to surfing may be small, she predicts that will change, citing the growth and popularity of snowboarding for girls in Lebanon.

But political tensions are changing the landscape. “I am a feminist,” Ms. Watchi said. “For me, it is very important to be in the north [of Lebanon], because I like to go outside in my bikini and not think about it.”

Raised in Morocco, Ms. Watchi began surfing at Jiyeh , a seaside town south of Beirut, in 2011. Jiyeh has some of the best waves and is the most publicized surfing destination in Lebanon. Yet prime surf beaches in the south are located in territory with ties to Hezbollah. The public beach preferred by surfers at Jiyeh lies adjacent to a mosque.

Ms. Watchi, who used to spend the day at the beach in her bikini untroubled, started to notice a change a few years ago. On her last visit to Jiyeh in 2016, she came out of the water to find the beach crowded with women clad in black from head to toe. “You couldn’t feel safe in a bikini,” she said.

She now surfs in the north of the country, opting for beaches in Byblos and Batroun. Her fellow female surfer friends have complained to her of harassment. “I don’t want to go back there again, she said, “I am not free there.”

A surfer – The Globe and Mail is not identifying her because she fears for her safety – confirms this shift in atmosphere. After a day of surfing at Jiyeh, she encountered men from the mosque who told her that she could not stay on the beach in her swimsuit. The other women, dressed in chadors, stared at her as she walked to the showers. She now seldom goes there. “I was shocked,” she said. “In front of all the women who were looking at me, I was walking with my head high.”

And regardless of one’s choice of swimwear, surfing in areas associated with Hezbollah is perilous. In 2014, the NGO Surfing 4 Peace held a Surfing 4 Peace Summit in which 22 youth surfers from eight Mediterranean countries gathered in Marseilles and Biarritz, France. The Lebanese surfers and surfing-affiliated guests who participated faced repercussions upon their return. Despite adamantly stating they did not know Surfing 4 Peace originated in Israel, the individuals received death threats and were informally exiled — through intimations of violence — from surfing in the south.

Ms. Nour still surfs in Jiyeh in the summer but agrees the environment has soured. “[The] last good day was five years ago and ever since it has gotten worse and worse,” she said. She recalls an incident of harassment in the water, during which a man waited for her and started to yell and berate her at the end of a wave. But she still goes back. “The waves are nice and we are friends in the water,” she said. The people surfing with you are like you, they are not people like that guy.”

A surfer – The Globe and Mail is not identifying her because of safety concerns – cited the conflict with Hezbollah and its politicization of surfing as the reason she began exploring and then surfing the northern coast more extensively. “I said, okay, I don’t need to go to Jiyeh – I don’t care about the wave, I don’t care about the beach; let’s discover other things and have fun and surf somewhere else,” she said. Even though tensions have subsided, she has not returned to surf in the south.

Ms. Chevlier avoids Jiyeh. “The waves are much better in the south, but the atmosphere is not the same,” she said. For her, relaxing after a surf – in her bathing suit with a beer – is an important part of the camaraderie. “It is a Muslim area so they don’t sell alcohol. You surf and when done you have to put your clothes on and leave. [But] that is the part of surf that I love – just chilling with everyone on the beach – and you cannot do that in the south. I respect those beliefs, but I don’t want it for myself.”

Yet some women do continue to predominantly surf in Jiyeh. Lena Allam, 27, is one of Lebanon’s most prominent female surfers. Though not a member of the Wahines, she is an advocate for women taking up the sport. “Almost every girl in Lebanon likes to be next to the sea; it’s in our DNA,” she said. The consistent challenge of the waves draws her to Jiyeh, despite the need to cover up. “When you are in a certain community you have to show respect; it’s a mutual respect.”

Open this photo in gallery Lebanon's first and only surf board shaper, Jounieh-native Paul Abbas, leaves his board on the shore while he takes a dip. Importing surfboards into Lebanon was complicated and expensive, so in 2010 Abbas begun to shape his own. He now supplies most other Lebanese surfers with boards. Meghan Davidson Ladly/The Globe and Mail

All surfing in Lebanon has been complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lebanese government declared a continuing medical state of emergency and only recently lifted a nighttime curfew.

Yet Diane Ferjane, a 37 year-old Wahine from the Byblos area, has continued surfing there regularly, citing appropriate physical distancing between surfers. The number of beachgoers has dropped significantly, yet people still surf at dawn. “You meet at the beach if you want to go and take the risk,” said Ms. Ferjane. “We are not making plans – ‘Yalla let’s go. The surf is amazing’ – no. Everybody is surfing in silence.”

