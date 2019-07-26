 Skip to main content

World British Airways to resume flights to Cairo on Friday after security concerns

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

British Airways to resume flights to Cairo on Friday after security concerns

Rishika Chatterjee and Kanishka Singh
Reuters
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Exterior of Terminal 1 is seen at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt. After a week long suspension, British Airways will resume flights to Cairo.

MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/Reuters

British Airways, part of International Airlines Group, will resume flights to Cairo following a week-long suspension over security concerns, the airline said on Friday.

“Following a thorough assessment of the security arrangements, we are pleased that our service to and from Cairo will resume from Friday July 26”, a British Airways spokeswoman said in an email.

No details were given about the airline’s security review.

Story continues below advertisement

British Airways had suspended flights to Cairo on Saturday for seven days “as a security precaution” as it reviewed security at the Cairo airport.

An executive of Egypt’s state-owned EgyptAir said earlier this week that British Airways’ decision was “without a logical reason” while Egypt’s aviation minister, Younis Al-Masry, also expressed “displeasure” at the decision.

Egypt’s aviation ministry said on Sunday that British Airways took the move without consulting Egyptian authorities.

Germany’s Deutsche Lufthansa AG also suspended flights to Cairo on Saturday but resumed them a day later.

Other airlines continued to operate flights to Cairo.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter