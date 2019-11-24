 Skip to main content

World

Uruguay’s leftist government at risk in election

Leonardo Haberkorn
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay
The Associated Press
Presidential candidate for the National Party Luis Lacalle Pou poses before voting in Canelones, Uruguay, Nov. 24, 2019. Uruguayans are choosing between Presidential candidate for the ruling party Broad Front Daniel Martinez and opposition candidate Lacalle in Sunday's runoff election.

Matilde Campodonico/The Associated Press

A 15-year string of centre-left governments was on the line Sunday as Uruguay’s Broad Front coalition faced a presidential runoff election challenge from a united opposition.

The National Party’s Luis Lacalle Pou, who lost the presidential runoff five years ago, held a noticeable though apparently single-digit lead over the Broad Front’s Daniel Martinez in polls heading into the vote.

Lacalle Pou, a 46-year-old lawyer and a former senator, is anything but an outsider. His father is former President Luis Alberto Lacalle and his mother was a senator.

He’s attacked the administration of current President Tabare Vazquez for a soft economy, reminding voters that the unemployment rate has risen to 9.2% and that more than 50,000 jobs have been lost in recent years. The centre-right candidate has also hammered at rising crime in the country of 3.4 million people and has promised to rein in public spending to curb a rising deficit.

Martinez, a 62-year-old engineer who was recently mayor of Montevideo and previously industry minister, has been reminding voters of his party’s longer record, dating back to 2005. He says that when the Broad Front first came to power, 1 million people were living in poverty, almost one third of the population. That number has plummeted, to 8.1%.

Martinez, a member of the Socialist Party, represents the more moderate and centre-left wing of the Broad Front, which is a coalition of social democrats, communists, Christian democrats and former guerrilla members.

Martinez is a noted cycling enthusiast while Lacalle Pou favours surfing.

Martinez earned the most votes in October’s first round, topping Lacalle Pou 39% to 29%. But the challenger managed to win the support of four parties that were knocked out by that balloting.

Uruguay so far has escaped the turbulent, sometimes partisan protests that have swept Chile, Bolivia and recently Colombia, and Vazquez took note of that as he voted on Sunday.

“All Uruguayans have to feel proud of being the people we are, respectful of law, respectful of the constitution, respectful of the opposition,” he said.

He also seemed open to his own party’s possible loss: “I believe we have to alternate, people, parties. It’s always good to have a fresh mind, with another outlook, another will and another desire to do things.”

Vazquez led the Broad Front to power in 2005, ending dominance by the Colorado and National parties dating back to independence in 1828. The economy was healthy during his first term and that of his successor, Jose Mujica. But growth has slowed in Vazquez’s second spell as leader, crime has risen, an education reform flopped and Vice-President Raul Sendic was forced to resign in 2017 over corruption allegations.

Vazquez, a 79-year-old oncologist, announced in August that he had been diagnosed with cancer. His successor’s five-year term starts on March 1.

