A woman walks past the U.S. Consulate in Guangzhou, China, June 7, 2018.STAFF/Reuters

Aside from ambassadors and the occasional consul general, most diplomats do their work in relative obscurity. It can sometimes be hard to even understand who does what at an embassy, or how many officials are employed there.

So it was a shock to see the names and faces of two foreign service officers employed at the United States consulate in Guangzhou splashed over Chinese media this week, credited with exposing a long-running conspiracy of lies by Washington.

According to an unnamed “supplier for a well-known international sports brand,” the diplomats — Sheila Carey and Andrew Chira — told guests at a reception last year the U.S. was “using the Xinjiang issue to hype up so-called forced labor, genocide, and human rights abuses” as part of a “tug of war” with China, the ultimate goal of which was to “completely sink the Chinese government into a quagmire.”

Since around 2017, hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang have passed through what former detainees describe as “re-education camps.” The authorities have also heavily suppressed Uyghur language, culture and religious practice, and allegedly used detainees for forced labour. In 2021, both the Canadian parliament and U.S. State Department said the campaign amounts to a genocide, an accusation Beijing has fiercely denied.

As the claims about Ms. Carey and Mr. Chira spread through state media this week, the U.S. embassy to China issued a forceful denial, urging Beijing “to stop attributing false statements to U.S. officials or taking other actions that might subject our diplomats to harassment.”

Denial has not slowed the story down, however, with Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Wednesday saying “a recent statement by an official of the US Consulate General in Guangzhou has once again clearly proved that the U.S. deliberately created and spread lies about ‘forced labour’ in Xinjiang in order to exclude China from the global supply chain.”

His boss, assistant foreign minister Hua Chunying, said the supposed admission was “rare truth from U.S. officials who’ve been lying through their teeth.” She tweeted a photo of Ms. Carey, along with a purported quote from her saying “nothing is wrong about Xinjiang.”

This is just the latest in a broader anti-U.S. campaign that has gathered steam in China over the past year, despite early hopes for a reset in relations following the election of U.S. President Joe Biden.

“The outright deployment of the propaganda apparatus to demonize the U.S. government is a sign of a distinctly unhealthy relationship,” said Drew Thompson, an expert on U.S.-China relations at the National University of Singapore. “If this is the degree of official level discourse and mistrust and false attribution that breeds even more distrust, then what are the prospects for managing the bilateral relationship effectively?”

While China’s propaganda organs have pushed outlandish claims about the U.S. before, the naming of individual diplomats, let alone publishing photographs of them, remains relatively rare. In its statement, the U.S. embassy warned this “potentially endangers” officials, and was “inconsistent with [China’s] obligations to treat United States diplomats with due respect and take all appropriate steps to prevent any attack on their freedom or dignity.”

It noted that since 2019, “online activists” have exposed personal information about U.S. government officials and their spouses, and subjected them to online attacks and harassment. “In all cases, PRC media either instigated the attacks with its own reporting, or amplified campaigns that may have started online,” the statement said.

Mr. Thompson said such attacks were “a very classic Maoist approach to personalizing political issues.” They were indicative, he added, of a “very, very embattled mentality of senior officials in Beijing that feel that they’re under attack from hostile western forces from all directions.”

In 1949, Mao Zedong published a sarcastic essay entitled “Farewell, Leighton Stuart,” in which he celebrated the recent departure of the U.S. Ambassador, who he said had sought to “turn China into a U.S. colony.”

Fergus Ryan, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said the story about the U.S. diplomats was “an example of [China] trying to set the terms of the debate and force the U.S. into a defensive mode where it has to scramble to formulate a response.”

He pointed to comments last year by Mr. Zhao, the foreign ministry official, that as well as countering Western claims, there was a need to “take the initiative to set issues,” and fight an “active war” for international public opinion.

Mr. Ryan said it was seen as “better that Beijing is ‘setting the tempo’ to a tune that the U.S. has to dance to than the other way around.”

In this context, a forceful denial from Washington — as well as the sheer unlikelihood of professional diplomats making such comments, even if such a campaign existed — does not matter. Nor does the fact the narrative presented by Chinese propaganda organs does not fit with how evidence regarding Beijing’s actions in Xinjiang first emerged, or the U.S. response to them.

Washington’s declaration that a genocide was occurring in Xinjiang followed years of reporting by media outlets — including The Globe and Mail — and human rights groups, drawing on trips to the region and interviews with former detainees. Much of what we know about Xinjiang draws not on U.S. government reports or even witness testimony, but official Chinese documents and articles in state media. Recent years have also seen a number of high-profile leaks of secret Chinese government reports and speeches by top officials, including President Xi Jinping.

The fabricated quotes come amid a period of high tensions between Washington and Beijing, particularly over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which Mr. Biden last month said the U.S. was bound to defend against Chinese invasion, breaking with a policy of “strategic ambiguity” on this issue.

That will likely be high on the agenda at an expected meeting between U.S. defence secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe at a security conference in Singapore this week. Mr. Wei may also face questions about recent Chinese interceptions of Canadian and Australian surveillance flights, which both countries have warned are highly dangerous and could lead to an unintentional escalation.

