U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the Munich Security Conference, on Feb. 18.POOL/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited the burst of violence in eastern Ukraine and the deployment of crack Russian soldiers to the Ukrainian border as evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be losing interest in diplomatic routes to avoid war.

Speaking Friday at the Munich Security Conference, Mr. Blinken said Russia was adding “leading-edge forces” to the border areas and “creating false provocations” to manufacture justification for an invasion.

“Even as we are doing everything we possibly can to make clear that there’s a diplomatic path, that this has to be resolved, the differences have to be resolved through dialogue, through diplomacy, we are deeply concerned that this is not the path that Russia has embarked on,” he said.

His comments came as U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, speaking in Warsaw, announced the sale of 250 of the most advanced Abrams main battle tanks to Poland, a key NATO ally. Washington has been moving to strengthen the defences of Poland, which shares borders with Ukraine and Russian client state Belarus, where Russia has placed armour, fighter aircraft and thousands of troops.

At the Munich conference, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, citing historic reasons that go back to the end of the Second World War, reiterated her government’s stand that Germany would not provide lethal defensive weapons to Ukraine, even though the threat of war appeared to deepen in the past two days.

On Thursday, Russian-backed separatists in southeastern Ukraine launched an artillery barrage across the front line of the Donbas region. Mr. Putin blamed the government in Kyiv for “escalating” tensions in eastern Ukraine, but Western officials have warned that Russia could be staging “false flag” operations in Donbas as an excuse to invade.

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, practically begged Ms. Baerbock to supply his country with lethal weapons. So far Germany has donated just 5,000 helmets, along with financial aid.

“We need right now defensive weapons,” he said. “This critical situation, we [face] one of the strongest armies in the world. … They have to pay painful price. We’re ready to fight. We’re ready to defend our families, our state, our cities, our citizens. We need support.”

The addition of Russian troops and weapons to border areas appears to be accelerating, even though Russia said this week that it was withdrawing some of them. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe said there are as many as 190,000 Russian troops near Ukraine, up from 100,000 at the end of January. “This is the most significant military mobilization in Europe since the Second World War,” Michael Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the OSCE, said in Vienna Friday.

On the same day, Russia’s Defence Ministry said its army, navy and air force would conduct drills to test conventional and nuclear weapons, with Mr. Putin personally supervising the exercises. The drills – a show of massive military strength – have heightened fears among Ukrainians that Russia is close to invading, though Mr. Putin has denied any plan to do so.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres told the Munich conference opening ceremony that it would be “catastrophic” if the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalated into war, though he said he held out hope that such an outcome could be avoided.

Mr. Blinken and Ms. Baerbock said the U.S. and Germany were united on making Russia pay a painful economic price if it invades Ukraine though the use of economic and financial sanctions. “These sanctions would be unprecedented and have been co-ordinated with all our partners,” Ms. Baerbock said, adding that Germany would be prepared to “pay a high price” to implement any sanctions.

But she did not specifically say that her government would kill the new Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to northeast Germany. The pipeline was completed in the autumn, but German regulators have yet to approve its use to bolster gas supplies; half or more of Germany’s imported gas comes from Russia.

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden, after meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, vowed to “bring an end” to the pipeline if Russia invades. But Mr. Scholz was ambiguous, never stating that Germany would automatically kill the US$11-billion pipeline in the event of war.

