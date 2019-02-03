 Skip to main content

World U.S. boy finds gun under mattress, ‘unintentionally’ shoots pregnant mother in the face: authorities

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

U.S. boy finds gun under mattress, ‘unintentionally’ shoots pregnant mother in the face: authorities

SEATTLE
The Associated Press
Comments

A 4-year-old boy in a Washington state apartment found a loaded gun under a mattress and used it to shoot his pregnant mother in the face, authorities said Sunday.

The 27-year-old woman and her boyfriend were watching television in bed Saturday when their son found the gun between the mattress and box spring, King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said.

“He unintentionally shot his mom in the face,” Abbott said.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman, who is eight months pregnant, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was transferred to another hospital Sunday in improved condition, Abbott said.

The boy’s father told deputies he borrowed the gun for protection, Abbott said. The gun wasn’t reported stolen and is unregistered, he said.

Under a new state law, gun owners could face criminal charges for not safely storing a gun, but Abbott noted it doesn’t go into effect until July.

The case is under investigation.

“We’re reminding anybody with a gun, kids see them as toys,” Abbott said. “The biggest tragic lesson here is please lock-up your guns so they can’t be used accidentally for the wrong reason.”

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter