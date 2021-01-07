Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol: What the pro-Trump mob did, how Congress responded and what happens next

The latest
- House Democrats are exploring options on Friday to impeach President Donald Trump a second time for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol, a source with knowledge of the discussions told The Globe and Mail. The other option to strip Mr. Trump’s powers is for cabinet to deem him unfit for office under the 25th Amendment, which the Democrats are urging Vice-President Mike Pence to do. Here’s a primer on the constitutional issues involved.
- Mr. Trump released a video Thursday night finally acknowledging Joe Biden’s victory, a message that he undercut with a Friday-morning tweet saying he wouldn’t attend the Jan. 20 inauguration. Traditionally, the outgoing and incoming president ride to the Capitol together as a symbol of the peaceful transfer of power.
- Police have identified three people who died of “medical emergencies” in the assault: Kevin Greeson of Athens, Ala., 55; Rosanne Boyland, of Kennesaw, Ga., 34; and Benjamin Philips of Ringtown, Pa., 50. Mr. Greeson’s family said he had a heart attack. Ashli Babbitt of San Diego, 35, was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer. Another officer, Brian D. Sicknick, died in hospital Thursday of injuries sustained on duty.
What happened January 6, 2021: A timeline
Washington
N.Y.
Penn.
The White House
Washington, D.C.
PENNSYLVANIA AVE.
Va.
12:00 p.m.:
Trump rally
United States Capitol
RNC offices:
Explosive
devices found
1:00 p.m.:
Pro-Trump protesters
approach Capitol as
Congress gathers
2:15 p.m.:
Mob breaks
through
security
DNC offices:
Evacuated after
a suspicious
package found
Potomac
River
0
300
METRES
United States Capitol
Senate
chamber
House
chamber
Statuary
Hall
Rotunda
Protesters
arrive
john sopinski/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN;
OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU; google maps;
graphic news
Noon: Trump speaks at a ‘Save America’ rally
By law, Wednesday was the day the new House of Representatives and Senate had to convene to count the Electoral College votes from November’s general election and sort out any challenges to the outcome. Joe Biden won more than enough votes to be declared president-elect, but Mr. Trump has continued to claim, falsely, that widespread fraud was at work. Mr. Trump spoke to thousands of his supporters at a “Save America” rally in front of the White House where he vowed “we will never concede” and urged his Vice-President, Mike Pence, to derail the certification, which he had no power to do.
1 p.m.: Congress gathers
Minutes before the joint session began, Mr. Pence released a letter saying he would follow his strictly ceremonial role: “my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.” As per custom, he began to open the sealed envelopes from each state, read them aloud and present them to designated “tellers” from the House and Senate. The lawmakers managed to get to Arizona, one of six states Joe Biden won that Trump loyalists planned to contest, along with Georgia, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Then the mob broke in.
2:15 p.m.: The pro-Trump mob breaks through
A mob of thousands surrounded the Capitol building before several dozen forced their way through police lines and barricades. They smashed windows and doors, ransacked legislators’ offices, took selfies in the Senate chamber and left graffiti messages like “murder the media” around the building.
Capitol police spirited lawmakers to safety elsewhere, while others barricaded themselves in their offices. But in the hours that followed, police generally did little to stop the mob, especially compared with past violent crackdowns on demonstrations by groups like Black Lives Matter. One woman, a 35-year-old QAnon conspiracy theorist named Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by Capitol police as she and others tried to get into the House chamber. Three other civilians – later identified as Kevin Greeson, 55, Benjamin Philips, 50, and Rosanne Boyland, 34 – died of what police said were medical emergencies. Officer Brian D. Sicknick was also badly injured and died in hospital a day later.
4-5 p.m.: Biden calls for peace, Trump says ‘go home’
Mr. Biden gave a live address saying the mob’s attack was “not a protest, it’s an insurrection,” and demanded Mr. Trump get on national television immediately to calm things down. Mr. Trump reluctantly taped a video, posted to social-media platforms, in which he called for “peace” and told the rioters to “go home,” but he bracketed his request with further false claims of election fraud and told the insurrectionists: “We love you. You’re very special.” Facebook and Twitter removed the video after determining it did more to inflame the situation than to ease it.
Overnight: Congress regroups
More than six hours after Congress was interrupted, the Capitol was clear of insurrectionists and lawmakers resumed their session. They rejected the challenge to Arizona’s Electoral College votes, but then Representative Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri went ahead with a challenge to Pennsylvania’s. Mr. Hawley denounced the day’s insurrection but said the Senate should hear the objections “peacefully, without violence, without attacks, without bullets.” The Pennsylvania challenge was defeated 92-7.
The final Electoral College vote (306 for Mr. Biden, 232 for Mr. Trump) was approved just before dawn. Shortly after, Mr. Trump issued a statement through his social-media director – his own account had been locked by the social-media company – saying that “even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.”
What is a ‘coup,’ and was this one?
Wednesday’s events raised urgent questions for journalists and politicians alike about what to call the people storming the Capitol, and what they were doing. Many news outlets, including The Globe and Mail, switched to calling them a “mob” instead of protesters or demonstrators, and given that they were armed people in revolt against a democratic institution, “insurrection” has also entered common use.
The Associated Press stopped short of calling it a coup d’état, disputing whether the mob’s specific and organized goal was to seize control of the government themselves. That objective, and not the use of armed violence specifically (there are, for instance, bloodless coups), is generally what is used to deem something as a coup.
International reaction
The world watched events unfold in Washington with a mix of horror, déjà vu and amusement. China drew a comparison between the insurrections and last year’s pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, but noted that no one had died when demonstrators took over the legislature of the Chinese-ruled city. Russia’s deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyanskiy, tweeted that “quite Maidan-style pictures are coming from DC,” a reference to 2014′s protests in Ukraine that toppled Russian-backed president Viktor Yanukovych.
Here are how some U.S. allies responded:
Canada
Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 6, 2021
U.K.
Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 6, 2021
India
Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2021
European Union
The US Congress is a temple of democracy.— Charles Michel (@eucopresident) January 6, 2021
To witness tonight’s scenes in #WashingtonDC is a shock.
We trust the US to ensure a peaceful transfer of power to @JoeBiden
What happens now?
For the Trump die-hards in Congress and the Republican party, Wednesday’s events were a dramatic moral test of whether to stand by him or denounce him for inciting violence. Several top administration officials have quit their jobs, including Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao (whose husband is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell); Education Secretary Betsy DeVos; and Mick Mulvaney, a special envoy to Northern Ireland who was once White House chief of staff.
Under the 25th Amendment of the Constitution, Mr. Pence and the Trump cabinet can remove Mr. Trump by declaring him unfit for office, in which case Mr. Pence would take over until inauguration day. The amendment was designed after the Kennedy assassination for cases in which the president is medically incapacitated, and a case would have to be made that mental unfitness for office also qualifies. Alternatively, Congress could fast-track another impeachment of Mr. Trump before Jan. 20, but the last such process took months.
Commentary and analysis
Editorial: Trump’s supporters stormed Washington because MAGA keeps losing
Andrew Coyne: The Trump train reaches its inevitable terminus: violent insurrection
Doug Saunders: On Wednesday the U.S. turned liberal, and Republicans got lost in the woods
Robyn Urback: An attempted insurrection offers one final humiliation to Trump’s enablers
David Shribman: Trump supporters engage in historic attacks on U.S. democracy on a day reserved to celebrate it
Ian Brown: Trump’s mob storms the Capitol, but achieves nothing
Compiled by Globe staff
With reports from Adrian Morrow, The Associated Press and Reuters
