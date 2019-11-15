 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

U.S. citizen suspected of being an Islamic State group member repatriated from Turkish-Greek border

ANKARA, Turkey
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In this Nov. 11, 2019, file photo, a man identified by Turkish media as Muhammad Darwis B., a U.S. citizen of Jordanian origin, stands in a no man's land between Turkey and Greece, near Pazarkule border gate, in Edirne, Turkey.

The Canadian Press

An American citizen suspected of being an Islamic State group member was deported to the U.S. on Friday after spending five days in no man’s land between Turkey and Greece, the Turkish interior minister said.

Suleyman Soylu said the suspect – identified by local media as 39-year-old Muhammad Darwis B. – had been put on a plane to the U.S. from Istanbul “a short time ago.”

Two German IS suspects were also removed from Turkey on Friday, the minister added. He did not specify where in the U.S. the American suspect had been sent or the destinations of the other two suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the start of the week, Ankara has stepped up the return of suspected foreign IS members back to their countries of origin. Earlier cases saw suspects sent to Denmark, Germany and the U.K. Other deportations involving Irish, German and French citizens are pending.

The U.S. citizen, who is of Jordanian origin, had been left between Turkey’s Pazarkule border gate and the Greek frontier at Kastanies since Nov. 11.

On Thursday, Turkey’s Interior Ministry said repatriation was underway after the U.S. agreed to accept him and provided travel documents. He initially asked to be sent to Greece from Turkey, but Athens refused to take him in.

Following European criticism of its military incursion into northern Syria and an EU decision to impose sanctions over drilling for gas off Cyprus, Turkey has suggested that it will send suspected IS foreign fighters back to their home nations.

“You should revise your stance toward Turkey, which at the moment holds so many IS members in prison and at the same time controls those in Syria,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.

Turkey said last week that about 1,200 IS militants are in Turkish prisons and 287 IS members, including women and children, were captured during Turkey’s offensive in Syria, launched last month.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter