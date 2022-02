U.S. President Joe Biden has acknowledged the growing likelihood of a new war in eastern Europe will affect Americans even if U.S. troops don’t deploy to Ukraine.The Associated Press

With rare but fragile alignment, the U.S. Congress is largely backing President Joe Biden’s decision to confront Russia with potentially escalating sanctions for the crisis in Ukraine as lawmakers brace for perhaps the most daunting foreign policy crisis the nation has faced in a generation.

But the next steps are highly volatile.

With isolationist impulses rising at home, Congress has no appetite for war. Yet Americans also appear ambivalent about the U.S. working to keep the peace. New polling from The Associated Press and NORC says just 26 per cent of Americans want the U.S. to play a major role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

What’s the latest in the Russia-Ukraine crisis? What Putin’s troops are doing in Donbas and beyond

Ukraine declares state of emergency as it braces for possible Russian assault

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine is “an attack on democracy,” vowing that the U.S. will stand united with its allies around the world in swiftly imposing sanctions on Russia and ensuring financial and political support for an independent Ukraine.

Pelosi, who returned to the Capitol from a diplomatic overseas trip, situated the aggression from Russia toward Ukraine alongside intervention in the United States’ own democratic process during the 2016 election.

“There will be a price to pay for Vladimir Putin,” she said, flanked by lawmakers who had joined her delegation at the annual security conference in Munich.

While Republican critics of the Biden administration – and even some Democrats – want the White House to go even tougher with swifter and more severe sanctions on Russia, most have given varying degrees of support for the White House strategy, including Biden’s move Wednesday to sanction the company building the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, said sanctions on Nord Stream 2 are “long overdue, but I cannot overstate how critical they are to showing Putin that violating a nation’s sovereignty has consequences.”

Risch, who has worked with colleagues on a bipartisan basis for years trying to end the pipeline, said: “It is good to see President Biden do the right thing.”

Republican leaders have sought to steer the conversation to their preferred terms, as the party whose defence hawks once led the nation on the national security front. But it’s not at all clear whether today’s GOP can keep Republicans from tapping into an impassioned non-interventionist strain unleashed by Donald Trump’s “America First” approach.

It was Trump who sought to strip protections for Ukraine from the Republican Party platform for the 2016 election, and who was impeached by the House for abuse of power after he pressured the Ukrainian president to dig up dirt on Biden ahead of the 2020 campaign.

This week, Trump cheered on Putin as he massed military forces near Ukraine’s border and recognized the independence of its separatist regions in a move Biden and others warned was the start of an invasion of Ukraine. As president, Trump had been critical of NATO, working to distance the U.S. from the historic partnership and berating allies to contribute more money to defence.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, a long-time champion of NATO, spoke highly of the Western alliance this week, but some within his party are gravitating away from that traditional Republican position and toward Trump’s views.

McConnell said he wants to see Biden impose the “toughest possible sanctions.”

Other Republicans, though, most notably Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, a potential Republican presidential hopeful, has said the U.S. should be paying closer attention to the greater challenges he believes are posed by China.

Still, most Republican senators are backing Biden’s sanctions on Putin, even if some are clamouring for more and taking political punches at Biden for seeming too tepid.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a sometimes Trump ally who is also one of the party’s leading defence hawks and who used to globetrot with fellow GOP Sen. John McCain, invoked his late colleague this week in urging Biden to confront Putin more forcefully.

Crosses installed during a protest against Russia's actions in the separatist-controlled Donbas region of Ukraine are seen outside the Russian embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.VALENTYN OGIRENKO/Reuters 1 of 13

Police officers and members of the Ukrainian National Guard arrive at the Russian embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday.VALENTYN OGIRENKO/Reuters 2 of 13

A police officer and members of the Ukrainian National Guard outside the Russian embassy in Kyiv.VALENTYN OGIRENKO/Reuters 3 of 13

Workers unload material from a diplomatic vehicle inside the compound of the Russian Embassy in Kyiv.DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 13

Workers leave the Russian Embassy in Kyiv with their materials. Moscow's foreign ministry Sergey Lavrov announced it would evacuate diplomats from the country soon, saying this was to "protect their lives".DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 13

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) and his counterparts Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda (R) and Polish President Andrzej Duda pose with signed documents at a press conference on Wednesday.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 13

Militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic stand outside a military mobilization point in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters 7 of 13

Ukrainian frontier guard patrols an area along the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.ANTONIO BRONIC/Reuters 8 of 13

A Ukrainian frontier guard checks a man's documents at the Hoptivka (Goptovka) crossing on the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Kharkiv region on Wednesday.ANTONIO BRONIC/Reuters 9 of 13

Citizens collect water from a well in the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Lugansk, on February 23, 2022, after the town's pump stations were knocked out of power by shelling.ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 13

Ukrainian servicemen wait till mortar attack is over at their position on the front line with Russia-backed separatists near the town of Schastia.ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 13

Ukrainian servicemen on the front line with Russia-backed separatists near the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Lugansk, on Wednesday.ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 13

People leave Ukraine through the Hoptivka (Goptovka) crossing on the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Kharkiv region.ANTONIO BRONIC/Reuters 13 of 13

Graham said Congress should impose “sanctions from hell” on Putin and his regime when lawmakers return to work next week.

Sen. Ted Cruz, who had single-handedly blocked Biden’s nominees for various State Department posts to halt the Russia-to-Germany pipeline, said with the announced new sanctions he would lift his blockade. “President Biden has now taken positive steps,” Cruz, R-Texas, said in a statement. “But much more still needs to be done to deter and counter the threat that Putin poses to our allies in Ukraine and across Europe.”

Pelosi said Russians need to understand what their leader is doing. “It’s stunning to see in this day and age a tyrant roll into a country,” Pelosi said. “This is the same tyrant who attacked our democracy in 2016,”

It’s unclear what more, if anything, Congress will do to confront Russia, as lawmakers hold back their own legislative response to Putin while Biden engages U.S. allies in a more global strategy.

The Senate has bipartisan support for a robust sanctions package but after running into differences over the scope and timing of the response decided to shelve a vote as the White House pursued its own approach.

Graham has suggested a supplemental spending package for Ukraine, which already receives money and defensive equipment from the U.S., but it does not yet appear that additional funds are being considered.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday new sanctions in retaliation for Russia recognizing two breakaway regions of Ukraine and sending troops there, adding to Western efforts to stop what they fear is the beginning of a full-scale invasion. Reuters

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.