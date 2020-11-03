U.S. election results map: Watch Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s presidential battle, state by state here





Election day has finally arrived in the United States, bringing Donald Trump’s Republicans and Joe Biden’s Democrats to one of the most important political reckonings of recent U.S. history. But election night could last a long time: Millions of Americans are voting by mail to stay safe from COVID-19, and in states where the outcome is close, the results might teeter back and forth for days as ballots are counted or recounted.

That’s why it’s important to be cautious when reading the results in the live feed below. Check back often, and not just today, to see what’s going on. Until the results are final, be skeptical of claims that one candidate or the other has won – especially if those claims come from the candidates themselves. You can also stay up to date with The Globe and Mail’s rolling file of election news, and our explainer of how the Electoral College process will work in December.

