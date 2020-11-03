 Skip to main content
U.S. election results map: Watch Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s presidential battle, state by state here

2020 election day live updates: To win the White House, either Donald Trump and Joe Biden will need to win 270 electoral college votes tonight. Check back here for the latest updates as results come in

Election day has finally arrived in the United States, bringing Donald Trump’s Republicans and Joe Biden’s Democrats to one of the most important political reckonings of recent U.S. history. But election night could last a long time: Millions of Americans are voting by mail to stay safe from COVID-19, and in states where the outcome is close, the results might teeter back and forth for days as ballots are counted or recounted.

That’s why it’s important to be cautious when reading the results in the live feed below. Check back often, and not just today, to see what’s going on. Until the results are final, be skeptical of claims that one candidate or the other has won – especially if those claims come from the candidates themselves. You can also stay up to date with The Globe and Mail’s rolling file of election news, and our explainer of how the Electoral College process will work in December.

More reading from The Globe and Mail

U.S. civics 101

How does the Electoral College work and when will it decide the outcome of the U.S. presidential election?

The U.S. Supreme Court may end up deciding this election. Here’s how that could play out

Reports from battleground states

Arizona and Pennsylvania: How U.S. Latinos galvanized against Trump hope to swing two critical states to the Democrats

Michigan: Trump and Biden’s two solitudes clash over race and the pandemic

Wisconsin: For voters in this swing state, the path to the polls is an obstacle course

North Carolina: Political battle lines run deep in a once reliably red state

The changing United States

No matter who's president, the U.S. must grapple with these 10 challenges next

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

