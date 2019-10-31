U.S. House approves impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump

Open this photo in gallery House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seen at her chair as House members vote on a resolution on impeachment procedure, in the House Chamber, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 31, 2019. Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press

The U.S. House of Representatives has formally approved an impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump, making him the fourth president in American history to face a process that could see him thrown out of office.

The motion, which passed 232 to 196 Thursday morning in a vote that largely fell along party lines, kicks off a new and more public phase of the investigation into Mr. Trump’s attempts to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 election.

“Today, the House takes the next step forward,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said from the chamber floor shortly before the vote, a cardboard cutout of an American flag propped on an easel next to her. “It’s about the truth, and what is at stake in all of this is our democracy.”

Thursday’s vote was not technically necessary, as the Democratic-controlled House has already been pursuing an impeachment inquiry for weeks, but Ms. Pelosi opted to hold it for symbolic reasons to fight back against Republican accusations that the Democrats were investigating Mr. Trump without setting any rules for the procedure.

The motion sets out the inquiry’s procedures, including which legislative committee sets the schedule and how long members have to question witnesses in hearings. It also allows the Republican minority to call witnesses and provides for Mr. Trump’s lawyers to take part in the proceedings, though Democratic committee chairs will have the right to veto both these powers.

The House will start holding public hearings next month as part of the inquiry. So far, witness testimony in the inquiry has taken place behind closed doors.

Once the Democrats decide they have gathered enough evidence, they will have to decide whether to draft articles of impeachment. If these are passed by the House by a simple majority, Mr. Trump would face a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate. It would take a two-thirds vote in the Senate to convict him and remove him from office.

The impeachment proceedings have centred on accusations that Mr. Trump abused his power by trying to ransom nearly $400-million in military aid to Ukraine to pressure that country to investigate his political opponents.

In a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July, Mr. Trump pushed for investigations into Joe Biden, one of the top challengers vying to unseat Mr. Trump next year’s election, and a conspiracy theory involving a Democratic Party computer server. Text messages between U.S. diplomats and Rudy Giuliani, the President’s lawyer, show that they pressed Mr. Zelensky to announce the investigations in exchange for landing a meeting with Mr. Trump. Around the same time, the White House blocked a planned aid payment to Ukraine, which is fighting Russian-backed insurgents. At least one diplomat has said the aid was blocked in order to force Ukraine to agree to the investigations.

Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the House Republicans, argued Thursday that it was “legitimate” for Mr. Trump to ask for investigations of the Democrats.

“They have never accepted his legitimacy as President,” he said in the House. “It’s only fitting you take this vote on Halloween.”

Republican Whip Steve Scalise stood next to a poster of Red Square in Moscow and described the impeachment inquiry as a “Soviet-style” process.

Only three previous presidents have faced formal impeachment proceedings. In two cases, those of Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, the House passed articles of impeachment but the Senate failed to convict, allowing them to remain in office. In the case of Richard Nixon, the House drafted articles of impeachment but Mr. Nixon resigned before they came to a vote.

