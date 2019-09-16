 Skip to main content

World U.S. House panel investigates Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao for possible conflicts

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

U.S. House panel investigates Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao for possible conflicts

The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao addresses the media before the NASCAR series auto race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Kentucky on July 13, 2019.

The Associated Press

The House Oversight Committee said Monday it is investigating whether Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao acted improperly to benefit herself or her family’s shipping company.

Two Democratic leaders sent Chao a letter asking her to turn over documents and communications related to the New York-based company, Foremost Group. Chao’s father and sisters own the company, which transports material to and from China.

“Federal regulations prohibit federal employees from using their public offices for ‘the private gain of friends, relatives or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a non-governmental capacity,’ ” the lawmakers wrote in a seven-page letter to Chao.

Story continues below advertisement

The New York Times and Politico have reported that Chao may have used her Cabinet position to benefit the company and increase its influence and status with the Chinese government. China has extended hundreds of millions of dollars in low-interest loans to the company for the purchase of foreign-flagged ships.

Chao has denied wrongdoing.

Democratic Reps. Elijah Cummings of Maryland and Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois said they are examining Chao’s statements and actions and whether she complied with ethics rules. Cummings chairs the Oversight panel, while Krishnamoorthi heads an economic and consumer policy subcommittee.

A Transportation Department spokesman said Monday that the department has received a letter seeking information on a variety of topics based on publicly available information and news coverage.

“We look forward to responding to the committee’s request,” said spokesman Stephen Bradford. “Media attacks targeting the secretary’s family are stale and only attempt to undermine her long career of public service.”

The committee also asked Chao about her failure to sell off holdings in Vulcan Materials Co., one of the nation’s largest construction companies, despite promising to do so before being confirmed as transportation secretary in 2017.

“Vulcan’s annual revenue depends heavily on infrastructure funding allocated by DOT,” the lawmakers said in their letter to Chao. The transportation chief did not sell her shares in Vulcan until June 2019, after the Wall Street Journal published an article about her failure to divest, the lawmakers said.

Story continues below advertisement

The department has said that Chao’s failure to sell the Vulcan stock was an oversight that occurred when the company paid her stock options she earned while serving on the Vulcan board.

The Oversight panel cited reports that Chao appeared alongside her father, James Chao, the founder of Foremost Group, in at least a dozen Chinese media interviews, many of which featured the Transportation Department’s official seal. Chao’s father touted her influence within the U.S. government and boasted about his access to President Donald Trump on Air Force One, the lawmakers said.

Chao and her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have received millions of dollars in gifts from James Chao, according to federal disclosures. McConnell also has received more than $1 million in campaign contributions from Chao’s extended family, including her father and sister, Angela, now the company’s CEO, the Times reported.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter