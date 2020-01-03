U.S.-Iran tensions are on the rise: A guide to why Gen. Qassem Soleimani’s death is a major escalation

Open this photo in gallery Protesters set fires in front of the U.S. embassy compound, in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Khalid Mohammed/The Associated Press

The latest

An Iraqi official says a second air strike on Jan. 4 local time hit two cars carrying Iran-backed militia north of Baghdad, one day after the U.S. attack on the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, General Qassem Soleiman.

Iran had promised to seek revenge for the U.S. air strike on Jan. 3 near Baghdad’s International airport that killed Gen. Soleimani. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed “harsh retaliation.” In an interview with CNN, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi, said the attack on Gen. Soleimani “was an act of war,” by the U.S. and that "the response for a military action is a military action.”

The U.S. said it was sending nearly 3,000 more troops to the Middle East. There are around 5,200 troops based in Iraq to train Iraqi forces and help fight against Islamic State militants. President Donald Trump said Gen. Soleimani’s killing was not an effort to begin a conflict with Iran.

Open this photo in gallery An Iranian woman shows a photo of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, during a protest against the killing of Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in front of United Nations office in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA NEWS AGENCY/Reuters

Who was Qassem Soleimani?

Gen. Soleimani headed the special-operations arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. He is known as being responsible for spreading Iran’s influence across the Middle East.

Gen. Soleimani’s early years are a mystery, but after Iran’s Islamic Revolution swept the shah from power, he joined the Revolutionary Guard. He became very close to Iran’s Supreme Leader, who referred to him as a “living martyr of the revolution.”

Open this photo in gallery A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on January 3, 2020, shows him visiting the family of killed Iranian Revolutional Guards commander Qasem Soleimani (picture), in the capital Tehran. -/AFP/Getty Images

Gen. Soleimani directed everything from initial resistance to the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq to more recent missile attacks on American troops still stationed in the country, as well as the targeting of oil installations in Saudi Arabia. He oversaw Iran’s military involvement in Syria as well as its influence over Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia, and was arguably the second-most-powerful person in Iran, after Khamenei.

He was seen as a hero in Tehran and among Shiite Muslims across the Middle East, as the mastermind of a series of strategic advances that came at the expense of the U.S. and its allies over the past 16 years.

Many others in the region and the West saw him as a villain responsible for deepening the sectarian conflicts in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. The militias he directed have been blamed for tens of thousands of deaths. He was a shadowy figure in command of Iran’s proxy forces responsible for fighters in Syria backing President Bashar al-Assad and for the deaths of American troops in Iraq.

Read Mark MacKinnon's full story on how the Mideast is bracing for Iran’s response

Open this photo in gallery This photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office shows a burning vehicle at the Baghdad International Airport following an airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq, early Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. HO/The Associated Press

Open this photo in gallery Protesters demonstrate over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran, Friday Jan. 3, 2020. Vahid Salemi/The Associated Press

What led to the air strike that killed Gen. Soleimani?

The tension between Washington and Iran is long running, but has been jumping from one crisis to another since 2018, when President Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated under Barack Obama’s administration and imposed crippling sanctions

On Sunday, Dec. 29 in Washington, a Defence Department spokesman said the U.S. carried out military strikes in Iraq and Syria targeting Kataib Hezbollah bases that the U.S. blamed for a rocket attack that killed an American contractor.

The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad for their safety on Tuesday, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of protesters and militia fighters outside the gate denounced U.S. air strikes in Iraq. Reuters

In response, angry protests led by Iranian-backed militias torched a security post at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. The State Department said diplomatic personnel inside were safe and that there were no plans to evacuate them. After Washington dispatched extra troops and threatened reprisals against Tehran, the paramilitary groups who stormed the perimeter of the embassy withdrew.

The anti-American sentiment came after months of protests in Iraq against the government and the Iran-backed militias that support it. Many Iraqis feel their country has become a battlefield for a proxy war for influence between Washington and Tehran, and that their leaders are beholden to outside powers.

What’s at stake for the U.S.?

Open this photo in gallery U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks following the U.S. Military airstrike against Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., January 3, TOM BRENNER/Reuters

A statement released late Thursday by the Pentagon said the strike on Gen. Soleimani “was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans.”

Trump was vacationing on his estate in Palm Beach, Fla., when the first air strike was launched, but sent out a tweet of an American flag.

“We take comfort in knowing that his reign of terror is over,” Trump said of Gen. Soleimani the following day.

The attack comes at the start of a year in which Trump faces both a Senate trial after his impeachment by the House and a re-election campaign.

What’s at stake for Iran and Iraq?

The killing promised to further strain relations with Iraq’s government, which is allied with both Washington and Tehran and has been deeply worried about becoming a battleground in their rivalry.

Hashtags like #WW3 and #FranzFerdinand were trending on Twitter after the initial U.S. air strikes. Leadership in Tehran clearly regard the assassination as something akin to a formal declaration of war, and many around the world fear this is the start of further action.

The targeted strike, and any retaliation by Iran, could ignite a conflict that engulfs the whole region, endangering U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria and others.

How Canada and the West have responded

Canada is in contact with its international partners, Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said in a statement, adding that the government is calling on all sides to “exercise restraint.”

Open this photo in gallery Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne is pictured at headquarters in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

“Our goal is and remains a united and stable Iraq,” Mr. Champagne said.

Canada needs to monitor the situation very closely because a maximum of 850 members of the Canadian Armed Forces are approved to serve in an operation to train, advise and assist the Iraqi security forces and to support the NATO mission in Iraq. The mission’s purpose is to help prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said his country has always recognized the threat posed by the Iranian force the general led, adding that further conflict ”is in none of our interests.”

The killing of Gen. Soleimani was condemned by both Moscow and Beijing, and caused concern even among some traditional U.S. allies. A German government spokesperson warned that the situation is at a ”dangerous escalation point,” while Turkey said it is “deeply” worried about relations between the United States and Iran.

Read Kristy Kirkup's full story on Canada's response here





