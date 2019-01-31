 Skip to main content

U.S. court finds Syrian government liable, awards $300-million to family of killed journalist Marie Colvin

Washington, District of Columbia, United States
The Associated Press
A man holds a sign honoring Sunday Times journalist Marie Colvin after a memorial service, outside St Martin in the Field in London May 16, 2012.

Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

Seven years after correspondent Marie Colvin was killed while covering the Syrian revolution, a Washington court has found the Syrian government liable and awarded more than $300 million in damages.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson unsealed her verdict late Wednesday night. Berman concluded the Syrian military had worked to locate and then deliberately target the makeshift media centre in the city of Homs where Colvin and other journalists were working.

A longtime foreign correspondent for The Sunday Times, Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik were killed on Feb. 22, 2012, by sustained artillery barrages against the apartment building housing the media centre.

Lawyers for Colvin’s family argued that her death was essentially an assassination. They hope to recover the $302 million settlement by targeting frozen Syrian government assets overseas.

