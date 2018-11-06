U.S. midterm elections 2018: Voters head to polls, face long lines, rain and tech failures

Open this photo in gallery Polling workers help people to check in at Miami Beach Fire Station No. 3 on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Miami-Dade County, Fla. David Santiago/The Associated Press

The latest

Despite the rain and lines, Americans headed to the polls Tuesday for the U.S. midterms, national elections for U.S. Congress that come midway through a president’s four-year term.

A Florida polling station was put on lockdown for about 40 minutes after a man with a gun was reported to be nearby. The lockdown was a precaution.

Reports of long lines and malfunctioning machines marred the first few hours in Georgia, where some voters reported waiting up to three hours to vote.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said there have been no indications of any cyber breachers so far.

To catch up on why midterms matter, what’s at stake and what could happen, read The Globe’s explainer here.

Open this photo in gallery People vote at the Galleria at Sunset mall on November 6, 2018 in Henderson, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

How does Trump see this election?

U.S. President Donald Trump seems to be spending election day out of the public eye after months of campaign rallies across the country, imploring his supporters to vote. He said the media will treat the midterm results as a referendum on his presidency on Monday in one of his final campaigns.

“Even though I’m not on the ballot, in a certain way I am on the ballot,” Mr. Trump said during a tele-town hall organized by his re-election campaign Monday to encourage Republicans to get out and vote. “The press is very much considering it a referendum on me and us as a movement.”

Mr. Trump’s usually active Twitter feed was quiet Tuesday morning as voting booths opened across the country.

Open this photo in gallery President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at the IX Center, in Cleveland, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Carolyn Kaster/The Associated Press

How do the Democrats see the election?

A turbulent election season that tested Mr. Trump’s slash-and-burn political style against the strength of the Democratic resistance comes to a close as Americans cast ballots in the first national election of the Trump era.

With voters going to the polls Tuesday, nothing is certain. Bearing boxes of doughnuts, former President Barack Obama and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine made a surprise visit to a Fairfax, Virginia, campaign office to visit with volunteers working to generate a large voter turnout.

Mr. Obama, still hoarse from days of campaigning, told volunteers that issues like health care and opportunities for working families are “on the ballot,” along with the nation’s character. “Who we are is on the ballot,” he said.

The former president campaigned in recent days in Florida, Georgia, Indiana and Illinois for a slate of Democrats running in key Senate and gubernatorial races.

There are indications that a modest “blue wave” of support may help Democrats seize control of at least one chamber of Congress. But two years after an election that proved polls and prognosticators wrong, nothing is certain as the first nationwide elections of the Trump presidency loom.

Open this photo in gallery Democratic Congressional Candidate for California's 48th District Harley Rouda greets supporters at a get-out-the-vote rally in Laguna Beach, California on election day November 6, 2018. ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

The importance of the election

State races matter to federal politics, since state legislatures are responsible for redrawing their congressional district boundaries every 10 years based on updated census data. Parties who control state governments tend to redraw the boundaries in their favour – meaning those who win this year can draw the congressional map through 2030.

More Democratic-controlled states will also mean more states launching court challenges to delay or block Trump administration policies, and likely more states enacting sanctuary state policies that restrict how local police forces cooperate with federal immigration officials.

There are a few key components that makes this election different than midterm elections in the past:

Voter enthusiasm: The most visible sign that that these will not be ordinary midterm elections is that voters appear to be unusually fired up. More than half of voters told the Pew Research Center that they are more enthusiastic about casting ballots this year than in the past, the largest share in more than 20 years.

Turnout also rose sharply for primary elections – soaring nearly 90 per cent for Democratic candidates.

The reason? Mr. Trump. Compared to previous midterms, a far larger share of voters say they will be choosing their candidates in order to send a message to the President.

The midterms have steadily become nationalized, with presidents mattering more and individual candidates and local issues mattering less to voters over the years. Even so, Mr. Trump is a much bigger factor for each party – driving angry Democrats and enthusiastic Republicans to the polls – than former president Barack Obama ever was.

Women: This election has inspired a record number of women to enter the race: 257 female candidates for the House and Senate – a dramatic increase from two years ago.

The vast majority are running as Democrats. Many have been galvanized by Ms. Clinton’s loss in 2016, fears that a Republican-controlled government will roll back progressive policies passed under Mr. Obama, and anger at Mr. Trump who they consider a misogynist. “All of those things have created conditions that are perhaps particularly conducive to women saying this is a moment where we need to stand up and speak out, run for office and support other women,” said Kelly Dittmar of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

Female voters will also likely be key to these elections. Polls have pointed to a growing gender gap among Trump supporters, with a significant number of Republican women having cooled on their President since he took office. That matters because women tend to vote in higher numbers than men. “The sheer numbers accounts for why they can be such an essential voting group to any party or candidate, because they’re going to turn out,” Dr. Dittmar said.

The battle over Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court despite allegations of sexual misconduct has only inflamed the gender divide – and pumped up enthusiasm for both parties.

Want to read more about the potent force that is female voters? The Globe’s Tamsin McMahon and Adam Radwanski explore the swing voters here.

Turnout: With the U.S. public so deeply divided on Mr. Trump, the parties will have to rely even more on mobilizing their loyal voters than in previous elections. Here, Republicans have the advantage since the voters who turn out for midterm elections are typically older, whiter and more Republican than voters in presidential elections.

The Democratic base may be particularly energized this year, but the party will have to buck historical trends and encourage more non-white voters to head to the polls if it wants to win.

African-American voters, who skew heavily Democratic, appear set to turn out in higher numbers this year. In September, 66 per cent of African-American voters told a Gallup poll they definitely planned to vote in November, compared to 65 per cent of white voters. Those kind of numbers helped sweep Mr. Obama into office.

