U.S. midterm elections 2018: Democrats won the House, Republicans kept the Senate. What now?

Open this photo in gallery In New York, supporters of Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez celebrate her victory at her midterm election night party. She was one of several female Democrats to make gains in the House of Representatives on Wednesday night. ANDREW KELLY/Reuters

The basics

Democrats are on track to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives after the midterm congressional elections Tuesday, while Republicans won more seats in the Senate to strengthen their majority hold. Here are some other key takeaways.

Women had been expected to be a potent force in Tuesday’s vote, and by the night’s end, a record number of women (at least 99) were elected or set to win. The House is getting its first two Muslim women and Massachusetts is getting its first black congresswoman, while Tennessee elected its first female senator.

The race, widely seen as a referendum on Republican President Donald Trump’s term, wasn’t quite the decisive rebuke Democrats had hoped for. By Wednesday at 6 a.m., Democrats had gained 26 House seats, below the average number lost by a president’s governing party in midterm elections.

Mr. Trump hailed the result as a “tremendous success” in a Tuesday-night tweet. He was due to give a post-election news conference at 11:30 a.m. (ET).





America’s new balance of power

House: All 435 seats in the House of Representatives were up for grabs on Tuesday, with 218 needed to form majority. As of 7 a.m. (ET) Wednesday, the Democrats were elected in 219 seats, a gain of 26 seats. Twenty-three more seats were still undecided, with a narrow Democratic majority as the likely outcome. Though control of the House would be a significant win, the Republicans didn’t lose as many races as the president’s party usually does in midterms. (In contrast, Republicans gained 63 seats in 2010 when Democrat Barack Obama was president.)

Senate: U.S. senators serve six-year terms, meaning only a third of them are up for grabs in either midterm or presidential election years. This year, the Republicans maintained a narrow advantage, capturing Senate seats in Indiana, Missouri and North Dakota. That’s a better-than-average performance; usually the president’s party loses Senate seats in midterms.

Governors: Democrats gained seven of the state governorships up for grabs on Tuesday, but the Republicans held on to two of the strategically crucial states, Ohio and Florida. By Wednesday morning, a few races were still too close to call.

Turnout: Official turnout figures were not yet available Wednesday morning, but one projection suggested it would be higher than any midterm election since 1970. Large turnout, coupled with some trouble at the polling stations (more on that below) left many Americans lining up for hours on Election Day.





Winners, losers and toss-ups

WINNERS

Open this photo in gallery Democratic U.S. congressional candidate Rashida Tlaib, middle, celebrates at her midterm election night party in Detroit. REBECCA COOK/Reuters

Women and people of colour: In an election haunted by a Senate standoff over Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court appointment and sexual assault allegations against him, these midterms invited comparisons to 1992′s Year of the Woman, when a record number of female legislators were elected after the Anita Hill furor. On Tuesday, women flipped a number of key GOP-held districts. Here are some of the standouts, including a few that The Globe and Mail’s correspondents profiled on the campaign trail:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 29-year-old liberal firebrand from the Bronx, became the youngest woman ever elected to the House

Mikie Sherrill, a Navy veteran, wrested New Jersey’s 11th district from the GOP

Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Oman became the first two Muslim-American women elected to the House (in Michigan and Minnesota, respectively)

Sharice Davids of Kansas and Deb Haaland of New Mexico became the first two Native American women elected to the House

Nancy Pelosi: The Democrats' Minority Leader in the House is now in line to be the next speaker. Mr. Trump called her Tuesday night, in what her office said was a message of congratulations and a nod to her pitch for bipartisanship.

Floridian prisoners: Florida voted in favour of restoring voting rights for convicted felons who have completed their sentences. The amendment to the state’s constitution will allow more than one million ex-felons to vote, but people convicted of murder or sexual offences will not be included. About a tenth of the voting-age population in Florida is estimated to be disenfranchised because of a felony conviction, according to the Sentencing Project, a criminal justice advocacy group.

LOSERS

Open this photo in gallery Texas congressional candidate Beto O'Rourke gives his concession speech during his election night party in downtown El Paso. PAUL RATJE/AFP/Getty Images

Democratic candidates for Senate: An upset in the Senate would have given Democrats even more leverage to stop the President’s agenda, but as expected, they didn’t pull it off. Instead, the Democrats suffered losses in top Senate battlegrounds: Indiana, Missouri, Tennessee, North Dakota and Texas. Some hurt worse than others: In Texas, Republican Ted Cruz staved off a tough challenge from Democrat Beto O’Rourke, whose record-smashing fundraising and celebrity had stirred talk that he could be a credible 2020 White House contender. On the bright side, Mr. O’Rourke did get a bigger share of the vote than any Democratic candidate for a Senate seat in Texas since 1988.

TOSS-UPS

Democrat governors: In the Great Lakes region, Democrats secured governors’ offices in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, complicating the president’s re-election campaign in an area that propelled him to victory in 2016. But Trump helped Republicans claim governors’ seats in Ohio and in Florida. The hotly contested Georgia gubernatorial race, where Democrat Stacey Abrams was seeking to become the first black woman to be elected governor of a U.S. state, was still too close to call early Wednesday.





Trouble at the polls

Across the country, Americans stood in lines lasting longer than three or four hours, encounted controversial restrictions to their voter registration and dealt with technical malfunctions with the voting machines, raising concerns about voter suppression.

Broken voting machines: were reported in at least 12 states by midday Tuesday, according to an “election protection” coalition of more than 100 groups that set up a national hotline for reporting irregularities. In Georgia, where the election included a tight, bitter race for governor, the state sent investigators to look into problems with digital poll books, said state spokeswoman Candice Broce. Some voters were given provisional ballots instead of using regular voting machines, she said.

Controversial ID restrictions: North Dakota introduced a voter ID requirement that Native Americans say discriminates against them. Voters need a provable street address, and many people on reservations don’t know theirs and don’t have IDs that list it. In Kansas and Georgia, polling stations had moved locations without telling voters, while changes to Tennessee registration laws led to people being removed from voting lists.

Long lines: Because of faulty machines and large turnouts, many voters were waiting up to three hours to vote. At a polling place in Snellville, Georgia, more than 100 people took turns sitting in children’s chairs and on the floor as they waited in line for hours. One voter, Ontaria Woods, told Associated Press that about two dozen people who had come to vote left because of the lines.

Open this photo in gallery People vote at the Galleria at Sunset mall on November 6, 2018 in Henderson, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images





Trump’s reaction

The president stayed quiet for much of election night as Congress saw a shift all but certain to redefine his presidency. Late in the evening, he offered a brief tweet that simply read: “Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all!” He was due to give a news conference Tuesday morning at the White House.

Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

White House aides, meanwhile, called on Democrats to work with Republicans in the next Congress. Said White House adviser Kellyanne Conway:

I don’t know that there will be much of an appetite for Democrat lawmakers to spend all of their time, or most of their time or even a fraction of their time investigating, instigating, trying to impeach and subpoena people.

On Tuesday night, Mr. Trump called to congratulate House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. He also called Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, as well as a number of candidates he backed during the race, the White House said.

What happens now?

Political gridlock: Losing the House will test Mr. Trump’s ability to compromise, something he has shown little interest in over the last two years with Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress. The GOP agenda includes tax and spending cuts, trade, immigration restrictions and curbs on Barack Obama’s health-care law. Short of compromises, perhaps on infrastructure, its initiatives will go nowhere in the House. Even passing many bills will be difficult for the Senate: The GOP will fall short of the 60 votes needed to break Democratic filibusters, procedural delays that kill legislation.

More exposure for Trump: As the majority party, the House Democrats will chair important committees and will have expansive powers to investigate the President, his business dealings and the inner workings of his administration, including whether anyone from the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to influence the 2016 presidential election. They will have authority to request Mr. Trump’s tax returns and subpoena power to obtain documents, e-mails and testimony. However, any attempt to impeach Mr. Trump is likely to run headlong into resistance in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Foreign policy: House Democrats are expected to try to harden U.S. policy toward Saudi Arabia, Russia and North Korea, and maintain the status quo on areas like China and Iran. The Kremlin said on Wednesday it saw no prospects for an improvement in relations with the United States following the elections.





Analysis and commentary

Sarah Kendzior: If the midterms were a test of the country’s character, Americans failed

David Shribman: The Democrats have control of the House – but they’re divided with no clear agenda

John Ibbitson: For Donald Trump, midterm results will be a reason to double down on his nationalist agenda

John Doyle: Stupefying TV: American all-news midterm coverage





Compiled by Globe staff

With reporting and files from The Associated Press, Reuters, Tamsin McMahon, Rachelle Younglai, Ian Bailey, Adrian Morrow, Shelby Blackley and The Canadian Press