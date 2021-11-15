In this 2013 file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with then vice-president Joe Biden as they pose for photos at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.Lintao Zhang/The Associated Press

U.S. President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping will hold a virtual summit Monday evening. While hotly-anticipated, both sides have sought to lower expectations ahead of the two leaders’ first face-to-face meeting and analysts do not expect any major agreements to be announced.

Tensions between the two superpowers have risen this year over issues such as Taiwan, the South China Sea and Beijing’s growing nuclear arsenal. However, there have also been limited signs of progress in recent weeks, including on trade and climate policy.

Prior to Mr. Biden taking office in January, Beijing appeared keen for a reset in relations following the turbulent Donald Trump administration, during which Washington launched a trade war against China, accused Beijing of committing genocide in Xinjiang, and sanctioned numerous top Chinese officials. Both countries also kicked out journalists and forced the closure of consulates in Houston and Chengdu.

While Mr. Biden has taken a more measured tone than his predecessor, he did not take relations back to the “relative comity of the Obama era,” Danny Russel, former Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, wrote this week.

“Many Chinese officials – perhaps Xi included – felt disappointed, if not betrayed, by Biden’s hard line and his effort to build international coalitions in opposition to China,” said Mr. Russel. “Their dashed hopes, along with a new measure of hubris, have fuelled increasingly bellicose stances by Chinese officials.”

A meeting between top officials in March was not auspicious. During a brief session with the press before closed-door discussions began, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Chinese foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi exchanged angry words, with Mr. Blinken accusing Beijing of threatening “the rules-based order that maintains global stability.”

In response, Mr. Yang said Washington was trying to “strangle China” and said Beijing would not “accept unwarranted accusations from the U.S. side.”

Talks between Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi have been far more cordial. The two men have known each other for over a decade and reportedly get along well. A phone call in September ran long, with a Chinese readout of the meeting saying it involved “candid, in-depth and extensive strategic communication and exchanges on China-U.S. relations and relevant issues of mutual interest.”

Mr. Russel said that meeting showed the importance of interpersonal diplomacy, noting that “virtually overnight, the tone of editorials in state media and the talking points of Chinese scholars in international conferences shifted; the half-empty glass of U.S.-Chinese relations suddenly seemed half-full.”

Still, a more extensive meeting between the two men has been a long time coming. Every U.S. leader since George H. W. Bush met with their Chinese counterpart during their first year in office. Under Barack Obama and Mr. Trump, these meetings were held within three months of their respective inaugurations.

The delay this time around may be due to Mr. Xi’s unwillingness to leave China during the coronavirus pandemic. He has not traveled abroad in two years, leading to criticism, including from Mr. Biden, over his missing the COP 26 summit in Glasgow this month.

Despite their apparently convivial phone calls in the past, Monday’s meeting has the potential to be tense, particularly on the issue of Taiwan.

China has flown repeated sorties around the edge of Taiwanese airspace this year, and sabre-rattling in state media reached such a fever point this month that Beijing had to issue a statement denying domestic rumours of an impending invasion, after people began stockpiling essential goods. Beijing claims Taiwan as its territory, though the Communist Party has never controlled it and Taiwanese overwhelmingly reject the idea of unification, forced or otherwise.

Under Mr. Trump, Washington ramped up engagement with Taipei, a trend Mr. Biden has largely maintained, even as he has sought — with little success — to reassure Beijing that the U.S. does not seek any change to the status quo. Officially, Washington acknowledges “the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China,” while maintaining a “robust unofficial relationship” with Taipei and opposing any attempts by Beijing to annex the island by force.

Speaking to his counterpart Wang Yi on Friday, Mr. Blinken “emphasized longstanding U.S. interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and expressed concern regarding the PRC’s continued military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan.”

Such pressure has ramped up considerably in the past year, as the cross-strait military balance has shifted in Beijing’s favour, while China’s crackdown in Hong Kong put an end to any lingering Taiwanese support for peaceful unification. For their part, Chinese officials blame Taipei and Washington for changing the status quo, saying that U.S. support for Taiwan, including recent lobbying by Blinken for Taipei to participate at the United Nations, is tantamount to advocating for the island’s formal independence.

In an editorial over the weekend, the nationalist state-run tabloid Global Times said the “Taiwan question is the ultimate red line of China” and the “most likely flashpoint to trigger the confrontation between China and the U.S.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.