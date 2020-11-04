The U.S. election is a deadlock that could take days to sort out. Here’s what we know so far

Open this photo in gallery People colour in an electoral map of the United States at the country's embassy in Ulaanbaatar, the Mongolian capital, during an election-night watch party on Nov. 4. BYAMBASUREN BYAMBA-OCHIR/AFP via Getty Images

Deadlocked: Donald Trump and Joe Biden are locked in tight races in several U.S. states on Wednesday morning after a presidential election night in which they each predicted victory, but it’s still too close to call. With millions of mail-in ballots still being counted, it could be days before Americans know the outcome.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are locked in tight races in several U.S. states on Wednesday morning after a presidential election night in which they each predicted victory, but it’s still too close to call. With millions of mail-in ballots still being counted, it could be days before Americans know the outcome. States in play: The candidates each won some battleground states - Arizona for Mr. Biden, Florida and Texas for Mr. Trump – but others, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and North Carolina, are up in the air. Those states matter because they are rich sources of Electoral College votes; here’s a primer on how the college works.

The candidates each won some battleground states - Arizona for Mr. Biden, Florida and Texas for Mr. Trump – but others, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and North Carolina, are up in the air. Those states matter because they are rich sources of Electoral College votes; here’s a primer on how the college works. Legal challenges ahead: Mr. Trump claimed, without evidence, that the election was “a major fraud on our nation” and threatened to fight the results to the Supreme Court, where, a week earlier, his third appointed judge was sworn in. The Globe and Mail’s Sean Fine explains what a court decision might involve.

Other political battles

Congress: Many state congressional races are also too close to call and it’s unclear who will end up controlling the Senate, whose current Republican majority has been crucial to Mr. Trump’s agenda and his impeachment trial earlier this year.

Many state congressional races are also too close to call and it’s unclear who will end up controlling the Senate, whose current Republican majority has been crucial to Mr. Trump’s agenda and his impeachment trial earlier this year. Plebiscites: Several states supported legalization of recreational cannabis in referendums on Tuesday’s election ballot, while in California, a plebiscite overturned a state law requiring ride-sharing services to classify drives as employees instead of independent contractors.





The results we know (and don’t) so far

The results you see in this map, and any other electoral maps you’ll see today, are projections based on the votes counted so far, the margin of victory between candidates and the patterns observed in past elections. (These projections are from the Associated Press wire service; here’s a primer on their methodology for calling or not calling a particular state.) But the vote that actually matters is on Dec. 14, when the Electoral College picks the president based on their home states' final results. To win the presidency, Joe Biden or Donald Trump need at least 270 Electoral College votes.

Some states (often dubbed “battleground states” or “purple states”) matter more than others in the presidential race because they’ve got lots of Electoral College votes that have changed hands between Republicans and Democrats over the years. Here’s how some of those races are turning out.

Open this photo in gallery Marian Collin Franco, 20, helps collect provisional ballots on election day at a county courthouse in Erie, Pa. Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP

Too close to call

Pennsylvania: This state was critical to Mr. Trump’s victory in 2016, and Mr. Biden, who grew up there, has been trying to take it back for the Democrats. Crucially, it’s a state where mail-in ballots will continue to be counted up to three days after election day as long as they have a postmark of Nov. 3 or earlier.

This state was critical to Mr. Trump’s victory in 2016, and Mr. Biden, who grew up there, has been trying to take it back for the Democrats. Crucially, it’s a state where mail-in ballots will continue to be counted up to three days after election day as long as they have a postmark of Nov. 3 or earlier. Michigan: This state includes some of the U.S. neighbourhoods hit hardest by COVID-19, sowing some discontent with the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic. But its white working-class voters have also been vocal supporters of Mr. Trump.

This state includes some of the U.S. neighbourhoods hit hardest by COVID-19, sowing some discontent with the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic. But its white working-class voters have also been vocal supporters of Mr. Trump. North Carolina: Democrats have been making some inroads into what was once a reliably red state, and recent court decisions there have overturned state laws that Black voters argued discriminated against them.

Open this photo in gallery Trump supporters cheer outside of the Versailles restaurant in Miami on election night. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Projected for Trump

Florida: Mr. Trump, whose Mar-a-Lago mansion in this state is considered his second White House, has been working hard to maintain the Republican base here. So far, his margin of victory in Florida bigger than it was against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Mr. Trump, whose Mar-a-Lago mansion in this state is considered his second White House, has been working hard to maintain the Republican base here. So far, his margin of victory in Florida bigger than it was against Hillary Clinton in 2016. Texas: This state has been reliably Republican for decades, though Mr. Biden had hoped that an upset was possible.

Open this photo in gallery Musicians perform at the Burton Barr Library polling station in Phoenix on election day. OLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images

Projected for Biden

Arizona: This Sun Belt state has a long history of voting Republican, or producing GOP presidential nominees like John McCain or Barry Goldwater. But its increasingly moderate suburban voter base, including a fast-growing Latino population resentful of Mr. Trump’s Mexican border policy, have changed things in the Democrats' favour.





What happens if there’s no definite winner?

States still have weeks to sort out who won their elections and how their Electoral College votes should be allocated. The key question for now is when they will stop counting the ballots. Each state has different rules for when the count of mail-in ballots starts (some didn’t begin until election day, others counted them as they arrived) and when it ends. It’s common for parties or candidates to challenge counting methods in court or demand recounts, which could be extra-chaotic in a pandemic that has pushed many states' counting centres to their limits.

If, in the end, Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden are tied at 269 votes each, then the newly elected House of Representatives will have to choose between them in January. Such a vote, called a contingent election, hasn’t happened since 1825. It would involve every state’s delegation of legislatures choosing as a bloc whether to support Mr. Trump or Mr. Biden, and whichever one gets 26 states or more wins.





Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from Adrian Morrow, Tamsin McMahon, John Ibbitson, Evan Annett, The Associated Press and Reuters

