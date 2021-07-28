 Skip to main content
U.S. prosecutors seek money in Larry Nassar’s prison account for restitution

Grand Rapids, Mich.
The Associated Press
U.S. prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday to order the Federal Bureau of Prisons to transfer all money in Larry Nassar’s prison account — about $2,000 — to help provide restitution to five victims as part of his 60-year child porn sentence.

They said the former sports doctor, who also was convicted in state court of sexually assaulting female gymnasts, has paid only $300 in penalties despite receiving $12,825 since he was incarcerated in a federal prison more than three years ago. Deposits include a total of $2,000 from two federal stimulus checks in January and March.

Nassar, 57, owes roughly $57,000 in restitution and a $5,000 special assessment, according to a motion the attorneys filed with U.S. District Judge Janet Neff in Grand Rapids. They said federal law requires that money Nassar receives in prison be applied to his restitution obligation.

The Washington Post first disclosed the filing, more than a month after reporting that the prisons bureau lets inmates keep unlimited amounts of money in their accounts and effectively shields much of it from collection.

The Associated Press could not determine if Nassar has a lawyer to respond to prosecutors’ request.

Last week, the Justice Department asked the warden of the prison in Florida where Nassar is housed to prevent him from spending money until the judge rules. The prisons bureau did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Hundreds of girls and women have said Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment when he worked for Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

