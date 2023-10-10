Skip to main content
Steve Holland and Kanishka Singh
Reuters

The United States is talking to Israeli officials and others about the idea of a safe passage for Gaza civilians after Israel’s air strikes following a deadly Hamas attack over the weekend, the U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

“We are focused on this question, there are consultations going on,” Sullivan told reporters in a White House news briefing.

Israel has battered Palestinians with deadly air strikes in Gaza after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas’ attack on Israel on Saturday that left hundreds dead.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said at least 830 Palestinians were killed and up to 4,250 wounded in Israeli air strikes on the blockaded enclave since Saturday. The enclave, only 40 km long by 10 km wide, is home to 2.3 million people.

The United Nations said more than 180,000 Gazans had been made homeless. Gazans have lived under an Israeli-led blockade for 16 years, since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007.

Israel’s embassy in Washington said the death toll from Hamas’ weekend attacks had surpassed 1,000.

Washington and some of its key Western allies have said Israel has the right to self-defence.

“We do not deliberately target civilians,” Sullivan said of the U.S. and Israel, when asked about civilian casualties in Gaza in the Tuesday press briefing.

“We work to make sure that our military operations are conducted consistent with the rule of law and the law of war,” he added.

Palestinians in Gaza have said that Israeli bombardment has been heavy and feels like a new “Nakba,” the Arabic word for catastrophe that refers to the 1948 war of Israel’s creation that led to their mass dispossession.

Report an error

Participate in our research study and earn a $25 gift card

Did you subscribe to The Globe in the past four months? If so, our UX team would love to talk with you about your experience. The ask: A 1-hour interview on Zoom between October 16 and November 3, 2023 — Choose a time that’s convenient for you.

Sign up

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles